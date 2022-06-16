Amman:- Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed on Thursday 16 June, 2022, the first flyadeal flight from Jeddah - underscoring ongoing efforts to expand its airline and destination networks, while offering passengers diverse, affordable travel options. The Saudi low-cost airline will operate daily direct routes between Amman and Jeddah and Riyadh.

The inaugural flight was greeted by representatives from Airport International Group, flyadeal and the airline’s general sales agent in Jordan - Altahadi Travel and Tours - and its ground handlers Menzies Aviation.

“We are pleased that flyadeal is joining our airline network and are eager to begin operating daily flights to two Saudi Arabian cities - Jeddah and Riyadh. Presenting passengers with alternative routes and an elevated travel experience will help in attracting more tourists from Saudi Arabia, as well as enable us to continue leveraging the growing demand for new air travel markets,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

On this occasion, the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Ahmad Al-Barahim assured during his speech at the ceremony that he was pleased to add Amman to the airline’s growing network, which today reaches 24 domestic and international destinations, noting that this step comes within the framework of the strategy implemented by the company for the next five years, by working to double the number and its increase to 50 local and international destinations, as well as the search for new and promising markets appropriate to the nature of the company's business model and suitable for its air fleet.

Al-Brahim explained that the new low cost flights will in turn contribute to increasing travel and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two sister kingdoms, explaining that the company's decision to operate its first international flights to Amman comes in response to the increasing demand from travelers on low cost flights locally and internationally, in addition to that Amman is one of the distinguished destinations in the Arab world. Internationally, it is also suitable for travel and tourism in most times of the year.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East, the second in the Asia Pacific and one of only 13 airports worldwide to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

