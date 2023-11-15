Abu Dhabi, UAE: Q Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding (ADX: QHOLDING), has awarded a construction contract worth AED 584 million to Trojan General Contracting for work on 302 townhouses and 110 twin villas– all of which are fully sold out.

The elegantly designed homes boast modern design features and are spacious, with plenty of outdoor space, making them ideal for families. The townhouses have three bedrooms, while the twin villas have four bedrooms. The total BUA (built up area) of both types is 118,000 sq m.

Situated at the heart of the capital, Reem Hills stands as the only gated community on Abu Dhabi's prestigious Al Reem Island, focusing on exclusivity and well-being.

"This contract award is another important step towards completion of this prestigious and exciting project, as we continue to adhere closely to the schedule. We chose Trojan General Contracting after careful deliberation for the caliber of their team, impressive industry experience, and commitment to excellence. I eagerly look forward to seeing these already sold properties come to full fruition," said Majed Odeh, GCEO of Q Holding.

Commenting on being awarded the contract, Mohammed Mahmoud, CEO of Trojan General Contracting, said: “We're thrilled to have been awarded this contract to build exquisite Reem Hills Phase 1 twin villas and townhouses. We have an unwavering commitment to turning our clients' vision into reality and can't wait to bring these beautiful homes to life; work will begin in December 2023.”

Reem Hills further delivers on Q Properties’ commitment to contribute to the economic development of Abu Dhabi and support the global ambitions of the UAE.

-Ends-

About Q Properties

A subsidiary of Q Holdings, Q Properties is a leading real estate developer that was established to contribute to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It designs and builds unique, elegant, and sustainable projects. Q Properties has recently launched the iconic Reem Hills project on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi’s most prominent gated residential community that features a wide range of vital facilities to combine luxurious and convenient living.

About Q Holding

Q Holding, a subsidiary of IHC and listed on ADX's second market since 2017, is a premier UAE investment company, driving economy through its focus on real estate development, hospitality, and other investments. With a commitment to excellence, diversification, and innovation, Q Holding delivers long-term returns and supports the global ambitions of the UAE, building a foundation for successful, sustainable investment.

Formed to be a prominent driving force in the next phase of global economic development, Q Holding is a powerful business enabler that provides a firm foundation upon which businesses and investors can build their networks, rewriting the future of successful, sustainable investment by focusing on excellence, diversification, and increased stakeholder value through innovation.

By delivering the security of long-term returns and contributing to the economic development of Abu Dhabi, Q Holding will generate sustainable growth for shareholders to support the global ambitions of the UAE.

Q Holding has developed a core ethos of excellent corporate governance, facilitating effective management to deliver long-term success for the parent company & its subsidiaries.

www.qholding.com

About Trojan General Contracting:

Trojan General Contracting, a subsidiary of Trojan Construction Group, is a renowned name in the construction industry. It has executed a diverse and far-reaching portfolio of major construction projects across all real estate and infrastructure sectors. Trojan General Contracting encompasses an array of plants and state-of-the-art equipment, as well as a team of more than 17,000 efficient experts and laborers. The company is reputed for exceeding client expectations by consistently ensuring the highest quality – on schedule and within budget with emphasis on excellence, health, safety, and the environment.