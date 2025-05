Kuwait City – Circle, a fast-growing quick commerce startup founded in Kuwait, has secured $6 million in Series A funding from a consortium of strategic investors, marking a significant milestone in its mission to reshape the future of retail and consumption across the region.

Since its inception in 2020, Circle has transformed the marketplace experience, evolving into a techdriven quick commerce brand with the launch of dark stores in mid-2023. This strategic shift has propelled the company to 7x revenue growth in Kuwait over the past two years, driven by its commitment to hyperlocal speed, customer peace of mind, and effortless convenience.

Circle was created with one goal in mind: to bring groceries and more to your door in under 20 minutes.

What may seem like a dream is made possible through the company’s last-mile innovation and technical infrastructure—a system built around streamlined warehousing, live inventory visibility, optimized pickand-pack processes, and hyper-efficient delivery routes.

Circle runs on a network of tech-enabled, hyperlocal fulfillment centers and dark stores that ensure products are never out of stock and always within reach, unlike the typical online grocery experience.

With Circle’s seamless user-friendly app, customers can complete an order in seconds and have it at their doorsteps within minutes. This customer centric approach is powered by real-time inventory, intelligent routing, and precision logistics that work together to fulfill every order on time, every time.

Circle’s approach to quick commerce goes beyond fast delivery—it’s about creating speed that serves real life, ensuring customers receive what they need, when they need it, without compromising on quality or rider safety which is often overlooked in the race for speed.

Looking ahead, Circle is preparing to expand beyond Kuwait, laying the groundwork to establish a presence in key regional markets by early 2026. The company’s vision is to become a leader in retail innovation — using technology to make everyday life not just quicker, but genuinely easier and more connected. This expansion, driven by efficient infrastructure and tech-enabled operations, allows Circle to grow across the region while remaining focused on serving local communities.

"Securing this funding is a major milestone that propels us toward our vision of reshaping quick commerce in the MENA region, " said Altaf AlThekair, CEO of Circle. "Our growth story is rooted in our dedication to combining speed with purpose—empowering our local customers while maintaining the highest standards of convenience and reliability."

By combining logistics innovation and highly efficient tech infrastructure, Circle is well-positioned to capitalize on the $100 billion potential of quick commerce in the MENA region.