Abu Dhabi, UAE: PYXIS EVENTS LLC, a dynamic 360-degree events and brand management company headquartered in Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Palms Sports PJSC, has joined forces with TAWASUL TRANSPORT, a National Taxi Company operating in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain under Integrated Transport Center, to pioneer a transformation in branding and advertising on 1,100 taxis in the Emirate.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant industry milestone, with PYXIS taking the helm in providing comprehensive branding and digital solutions for the entire fleet of 1,100 taxis. The services include full wrapping with Side Doors branding, Rear Bumper, and Rear Glass branding. Additionally, each of the 1,100 taxis will be equipped with in-vehicle LED screens, featuring two screens integrated into the headrests of each vehicle.

The digital advertising screens within the taxis will deliver a wide array of engaging content to passengers, elevating awareness and strengthening marketing communications within the city. It is expected to enhance the overall passenger experience in Abu Dhabi by delivering exceptional advertising content, improving the city's marketing communications, and raising awareness of various services, events, and activities.

Mukhles Odeh, General Manager of PYXIS EVENTS LLC reaffirmed the company's dedication to crafting bespoke solutions: "For us, branding and digital signage are not 'one size fits all.' We are passionate about crafting solutions that meet our customers' specific needs and challenges. This partnership is a prime example of our ability to develop fully customized solutions. We believe this strategic collaboration with TAWASUL will not only expand PYXIS' product portfolio but also empower us to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients, invigorating their brands and amplifying their strengths."

Renowned for its creativity in designing and executing innovative events across various sectors, PYXIS is expanding its digital branding capabilities within its portfolio. They are catering to diverse marketing needs through customized digital solutions, spanning government, education, medical, retail, and hospitality sectors.

This partnership signifies a significant leap forward in reshaping the advertising landscape and enhancing the passenger experience in Abu Dhabi.

About PYXIS EVENTS LLC:

PYXIS EVENTS LLC is a prominent 360-degree events and brand agency based in Abu Dhabi. PYXIS offers tailored event and production solutions, focusing on understanding client objectives and creating memorable events from concept to completion. PYXIS, a subsidiary under Palms Sports PJSC provides a customer-centric expert team that curates worthwhile connections and transformative experiences that elevate events and brand experiences to lasting impressions.

