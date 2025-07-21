Dubai, United Arab Emirates - PwC Middle East welcomed a new cohort of talented Emirati students to its second annual Consulting Insights Week, reaffirming its commitment to developing the next generation of national leaders and problem-solvers.

Held across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the week-long programme gives high-performing high school students early exposure to the world of consulting, innovation, and real business challenges, offering a practical foundation for future career choices in a fast-changing economy.

Endorsed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Ministry of Education, the initiative reflects the strength of public and private partnerships in nurturing young national talent. Dr. Amna Al Maazmi, CEO of Growth and Development at KHDA, joined the event in Dubai on Monday, 14 July 2025, to address the students and reinforce the importance of local talent development in the UAE’s future.

This year’s cohort includes 14 students from top schools across the UAE. Throughout the week, they will take part in interactive workshops, project simulations, and mentorship sessions led by PwC professionals, helping them build critical thinking skills, commercial awareness, and confidence.

Participants will gain exposure to real-world consulting through project simulations, mentorship sessions, and interactive workshops delivered by PwC Middle East’s Foundation for the Future team. Students will also leave with practical skills, exposure to real client work, and a clear path into the profession.

Dr. Amna Al Maazmi added: “Empowering Emirati youth is at the heart of Dubai’s Education 33 strategy. Initiatives like Consulting Insights Week play an important role in helping our students build the skills, confidence, and mindset needed to thrive in a changing world. By connecting education with real-world opportunities, we are developing the next generation of homegrown talent who will shape the future of Dubai and the UAE.”

The programme also introduces students to PwC’s Watani initiative, led by Khaled Bin Braik, Emiratisation Leader at PwC Middle East. Through Watani, PwC offers structured pathways for Emiratis to grow their careers in professional services and leadership roles. Bin Braik commented: "This programme reflects PwC Middle East’s long-term investment in Emirati youth. We are committed to equipping our students with the mindset and tools they need to become leaders of tomorrow and drive sustainable change across the region.”

By bringing together ambitious youth, public education stakeholders, and industry leaders, Emirati Consulting Insights Week reflects PwC Middle East’s strategic focus on Emiratisation, inclusive growth, and workforce transformation. As the firm continues to scale its impact across the region, programmes like this serve as a key pillar of its mission to help build, accelerate and sustain momentum - starting with youth who matter most to the UAE’s economy.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.