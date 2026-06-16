Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureHealth announced the launch of SAKINA for Children, a dedicated network designed to deliver specialised mental health services for children and adolescents across Abu Dhabi. The launch of SAKINA for Children represents a strategic expansion of SAKINA’s mental health network, aimed at strengthening access to advanced, integrated mental healthcare services for children and adolescents up to 18 years of age. This initiative brings together outpatient services, early intervention programmes, and specialised inpatient care within a coordinated, child-centred model of care.

SAKINA for Children provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic and therapeutic services, including but not limited to child and adolescent psychiatry, developmental paediatrics, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, behavioural interventions, and family psychological support. Services are delivered through individualised care pathways tailored to each child’s developmental stage, clinical presentation, and family context. This holistic, family-centred approach aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Family, reinforcing the importance of strengthening family wellbeing as a foundation for healthier, more resilient communities.

Her Excellency Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we place the highest priority on children's health. As the regulatory body and enabler of the sector, we are working to develop an integrated system that addresses both their mental and physical wellbeing. Children are the cornerstone of our promising future and a fundamental pillar in building a balanced and sustainable society. We also believe that promoting health and wellbeing begins in the early years, which is why we are committed to supporting impactful initiatives like 'SAKINA for Children'. This initiative helps provide specialised and comprehensive care in a safe and inclusive environment that fosters prevention, early intervention, and empowers every child to grow and thrive."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “At PureHealth, we believe mental health must start with the youngest members of our society. With SAKINA for Children, we are building a dedicated, integrated model of care that addresses the full spectrum of child and adolescent mental health, from early intervention through to specialised treatment. This is about more than expanding services, it’s about reshaping how we support children and families, with precision, compassion, and continuity of care. By combining clinical excellence with a deeply human-centred approach, we are creating an environment where every child can thrive. As we continue to support the UAE’s vision for a world-class healthcare system, we remain committed to advancing innovative, accessible solutions that empower the next generation to lead healthier, more resilient lives.”

Specialised inpatient mental health services are offered for children and adolescents requiring acute stabilisation of paediatric psychiatric conditions, as well as for children with neurodiversity who require structured, intensive therapeutic support. These inpatient units are designed in accordance with the internationally recognised standards for child safety, therapeutic engagement, and psychological wellbeing. Care programmes integrate psychiatric management, behavioural and psychological therapies, and family involvement, ensuring continuity of care from admission through discharge and follow-up.

The SAKINA for Children care model is grounded in internationally recognised assessment frameworks and evidence-based practices. These include tools such as ADOS, as part of comprehensive assessments for autism spectrum disorder, WISC for cognitive evaluation, and Conners Rating Scales for the assessment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), enabling accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment planning aligned with global best practices.

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafai, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, said: “SAKINA for Children represents a forward-looking vision for paediatric mental health built on integration, accessibility, early intervention, and continuity of care. Through this model, we aim to address the complex mental health needs of children and adolescents, support families throughout the treatment journey, and better integrate mental and physical healthcare pathways.”

SAKINA for Children offers the capacity to support close to 500 children per month through specialised treatment programmes, with a strong emphasis on early identification and intervention during critical stages of psychological, behavioural, and cognitive development. Services are delivered in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Malayalam, ensuring accessibility for families across Abu Dhabi’s diverse communities.

Facilities under SAKINA for Children Network offer fully integrated therapeutic environments, including occupational and speech therapy rooms, sensory and digital therapy spaces, specialised medical clinics, inclusive play areas, and dedicated inpatient units providing round-the-clock mental healthcare within a seamless continuum of care.

SAKINA for Children services are being rolled out across the wider SAKINA mental health network, which includes 34 satellite clinics, two mental health hubs, two psychiatric inpatient facilities, two neurodiversity centres, nine integrated clinics in tertiary hospitals across the PureHealth Network, and a multidisciplinary workforce of more than 500 healthcare professionals supported by 77 administrative staff. This network strengthens SAKINA’s capacity to deliver specialised mental healthcare services across Abu Dhabi.

In addition to clinical services, SAKINA for Children contributes to community awareness and prevention efforts through educational programmes, workshops, and partnerships with schools and community organisations, promoting early identification and positive mental health outcomes for children and adolescents.

This launch reaffirms PureHealth’s commitment to building an integrated healthcare system that places people at its core and reinforces the principle that mental health is a fundamental right for every child.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae