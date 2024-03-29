Abu Dhabi-UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, is set to launch Emirati student and graduate trainee programmes with the aim of strengthening Emiratisation in the UAE’s healthcare sector. The programmes are part of the Emirati Development Center, a unique initiative initiated by PureHealth in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. Open to graduate and undergraduate students in the clinical, pharmaceutical, nursing, and management fields, the Emirati Development Center will offer student and graduate trainee programmes, helping to foster a sustainable Emirati healthcare workforce.

To offer a diverse range of learning experiences and accommodate various academic schedules and career aspirations, the Graduate Trainee Programme lasts for 12 months while the Student Trainee Programme is for a short, flexible term. Both programmes will provide young, local talent with opportunities to start and accelerate their career by enabling personal and professional development through on-the-job training and learning from experiences.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer, PureHealth, commented: “At PureHealth, our core mission is to nurture the next generation of healthcare leaders. Our focus lies in equipping them with vital practical skills and knowledge gained through hands-on experiences and real-world projects. We maintain a steadfast commitment to fostering a strong and highly skilled national healthcare workforce, with the ultimate goal of driving advancements within the healthcare sector in the UAE. Our efforts play a key role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, as well as national economic plans to achieve greater self-sufficiency, we are proud of our collaborations with esteemed academic institutions which play a key role in supporting our endeavors.”

As the Emirati Development Center expands its mission beyond internal talent development, PureHealth has established partnerships with leading universities with the aim of building a sustainable pool of Emirati talent, nurturing the growth of young leaders who will shape the future of the healthcare industry and make a positive impact on communities throughout the UAE. To ensure the selection of the best candidates for these programmes, shortlisted applicants will undergo various interviews and assessments.

As part of the Group's long-term commitment to nurturing 1,000 future Emirati leaders within the coming years and solidifying its status as the employer of choice, the Emirati Development Center plays a pivotal role in enhancing the skills and knowledge of Emirati employees. It offers each individual a tailored learning and development journey designed to unlock their full potential and drive their professional growth. The Center underscores PureHealth's steadfast commitment to advancing the goals of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, with a specific emphasis on cultivating a highly skilled local workforce, equipping them to take a leading role in shaping the healthcare landscape in the UAE and beyond.

Students and graduates can apply here.

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

– The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

– Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

For more information, please contact:

Bedour Mossa

Public Relations Account Manager

APCO Worldwide

(m) +971 52 905 2468

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com