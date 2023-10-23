Abu Dhabi, UAE:— PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has launched a dedicated healthcare cloud providing digital health as a service platform called ‘PureNet’. Built on advanced cloud computing technologies, PureNet seamlessly connects existing and new healthcare service providers to streamline and digitalise their operations with minimum investments. The platform will drive operational efficiencies, enabling healthcare providers to deliver holistic, patient-centric care, whilst reducing operational costs. PureNet is a one-stop solution for all healthcare providers, small, medium, or large, for cost-effective and instant access to manage their operational technology needs.

Aligned with the Forward Society pillar of ‘We the UAE 2031’ – the Emirates’ national vision which aims to accelerate socio-economic growth and development over the next 50 years, PureNet represents a major milestone in digital healthcare transformation, and PureHealth’s commitment to raising the standards of healthcare excellence to further enhance patient care in the UAE and beyond.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said: “Today’s healthcare ecosystem operates in siloes, with both patients and care providers heavily reliant on physical interactions. Now is the time to embrace the changing dynamics of today’s fast-evolving healthcare sector and unlock the potential of 4IR technologies to bridge the gaps between medical teams, foster a connected healthcare ecosystem, and ensure that the needs of the patient always come first. PureNet is a tech-driven gateway to connected healthcare excellence which places patients at the heart of our operations. By connecting our diverse healthcare services across our network, PureNet eliminates inefficiencies to improve operational excellence, and provides a holistic user experience across the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

PureNet offers solutions for every touchpoint of healthcare provision, from the digitisation of patient record management and the streamlining of administrative tasks to providing insights for improved patient engagement and satisfaction. PureNet’s flexible, plug-and-play capabilities make it an easily adaptable solution for healthcare providers, integrating with enterprise solutions and third-party apps to facilitate data and knowledge exchanges. The platform provides an open canvas for application developers to build and innovate on its platform, fostering an ecosystem of continuous improvement and accelerating the growth of healthcare providers by integrating multiple solutions and thereby reducing costs overall.

Available to all healthcare providers, the first implementation is being carried out in Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah. The Healthcare Cloud is live and fully operational and new hospitals, clinics, labs and digital health platforms will utilise the Cloud not only in the UAE, but also globally.

In line with its commitment to revolutionising healthcare, PureHealth is deploying cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, as part of its efforts to drive the next wave of innovation in healthcare. Through its efficient data management, PureHealth is pioneering the concept of healthcare in the cloud. This transformative vision not only profoundly impacts the lives of individuals in the UAE but also extends its influence beyond, shaping a sustainable and healthier future for generations to come.

-Ends-

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

PureHealth’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

– The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

– Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

For more information, please contact:

Bedour Mossa

Public Relations Account Manager

APCO Worldwide

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com