Focused on making real estate better, Property Finder brings together industry experts to unlock further potential for the sector’s growth through insightful conversations and the launch of Property Finder Partner Program and `AAA` Manifesto

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, brings together real estate professionals from across the UAE at its recently launched Property Finder Connect 2023 event. Held under the theme ‘Making Real Estate Better’, the exclusive, invitation-only event ignited important conversations and inspiration amongst key industry leaders around the continuously growing markets.

The event featured a range of rich panel discussions including Making an Impact with Emerging Tech, Winning in the Marketplace, Leading and Retaining High Performing Talent and The Past, Now and Future of Real Estate in the UAE and broader GCC.

300 real estate professionals from across the UAE attended the event alongside a number of diverse speakers who offered invaluable insights including Abdulla Alajaji, Founder of Driven Properties, Richard Waind, Group Managing Director at Betterhomes, Taimur Khan, Head of Research at CBRE, Siddhartha Jha, Partner at Mckinsey & Company, Walid Shihabi, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Keyper, Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, Mark Towers, Managing Director at Edwards & Towers, Joe Moufarrej, Co-founder of Happy Tenant and Rami Tabbara, Co-founder of Stake.

Continuing the tradition of being a company of firsts, Property Finder added another string to its bow, announcing the official launch of the real estate’s first-ever rewards program - Property Finder Partner Program. The program offers tailored benefits that will help support the needs and business journeys of our customers, enabling us to unlock further opportunities to support their growth.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “We take pride in being the best source of business for our customers in a highly competitive market. One of the main drivers of our success is our customer centric approach and our ability to make bold moves to make real estate better. We were the first to launch Verified listings and the first to launch Super Agent - to name a few. Today, I am truly excited to announce yet another first – the Property Finder Partner Program. It’s the first partner rewards program in the real estate industry globally.”



At the event, Property Finder also unveiled its AAA Quality Manifesto which embodies the company’s firm belief in quality and trust. The document stipulates that all listings on the Property Finder portal must be Accurate, Authorized, and Available. Accurate ensures the property details must contain valid information and that all agents are authorized with the necessary documents. To uphold Property Finder’s commitment to ensuring home-seekers have access to the most reliable property information out there ‘available’ guarantees all properties can be viewed by potential buyers.

Christophe de Rassenfosse, Chief Product Officer at Property Finder, said: “The introduction of our `AAA` Manifesto reinforces our commitment to our purpose of creating a more truthful and seamless way to experience real estate. We want to make sure that both our new and returning homeseekers always receive an honest experience, one listing at a time. This initiative will not only help us to make the real estate industry better but will also mean that our customers have more visibility when they follow the manifesto.”

In the near future, Property Finder will also expand Property Finder Connect to Qatar and Bahrain to enable the wider region to benefit from the one-of-a-kind industry platform.

About Property Finder

A pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Property Finder is on a mission to motivate and inspire consumers to get living the life they deserve. Connecting millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day, Property Finder is a go-to place for a seamless and enriching house-hunting and finance-finding journey for both buyers and renters.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted platform for developers, real estate brokers and property seekers to make informed decisions on all things real estate.

