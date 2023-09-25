Bahrain: Procural, the B2B tendering platform in Bahrain, has surpassed $10 million worth of closed and awarded business transactions. This milestone is being hailed as a noteworthy accomplishment for Procural and reflects the platform's commitment to revolutionising the procurement sector in Bahrain while also playing a pivotal role in the Kingdom's digital revolution.

Procural.com is an algorithmic and AI-driven B2B procurement platform that connects vendors to buyers in an efficient, data-driven way. The innovative platform has facilitated successful business transactions, and ensured the procurement of the best value suppliers.

It is noteworthy that several prominent businesses have adopted the platform exclusively for all their procurement activities, cementing Procural as the go to platform in the Kingdom.

CEO and co-founder of Procural, Uzair Usman, expressed his enthusiasm on this achievement. "Crossing the $10 million mark in closed transactions is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation in the procurement industry, and validation of our business model. Buyers utilizing Procural have realized substantial savings and have optimized their procurement processes. By leveraging the platform's extensive supplier network and innovative sourcing capabilities, buyers have gained access to competitive suppliers, facilitating more favourable pricing and contract terms. We are proud to have been at the forefront of Bahrain's digital transformation in procurement. This strategic advantage has translated into remarkable cost savings, providing businesses with a significant competitive edge. Our platform has not only facilitated valuable business connections but also fueled economic growth."

Procural has made significant strides in transforming the procurement landscape in Bahrain by addressing the challenges faced by businesses and suppliers alike. The platform's user-friendly interface and advanced features have made it easier for buyers to connect with suppliers, streamlining the procurement process and ensuring the selection of the most suitable suppliers for each project. This, in turn, has allowed suppliers to expand their business opportunities and reach a broader audience.

Bahrain's adoption of digital technologies has been nothing short of remarkable, and Procural has made parallel strides to offer a digital experience in the B2B space. The platform's success is a testament to its ability to bring buyers and suppliers together, creating a win-win situation for both parties. It has also been instrumental in promoting transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness in the procurement process.

This achievement is seen as having a significant impact on Bahrain's business ecosystem, particularly benefiting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and startups. This is in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives to support entrepreneurship, innovation and improving the market for SMEs. By enabling these businesses to access a wide range of procurement opportunities, the platform has levelled the playing field in the competitive business landscape.

About Procural

Procural.com is a B2B (Business to Business) cloud-based tendering platform that enables buyers and sellers to collaborate in the marketplace.

The platform helps digitize and manage the entire procurement process from request to fulfilment, providing a data-driven approach to enhance businesses' procurement process, whilst increasing their sourcing outreach. Procural operates as a secure and scalable platform that allows the business to have an adequate amount of internal control by reinforcing all governance and risk-related practices in procurement.

