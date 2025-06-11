Sharjah – Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is proud to announce its acceptance as an institutional member of the World Education Research Association (WERA), a prestigious global network dedicated to advancing educational research, policy, and practice.

SEA now joins a select group of only five global institutional members, significantly expanding WERA’s presence in the Middle East. This strategic membership further enhances Sharjah’s growing reputation as a hub for academic excellence and educational innovation by fostering collaboration among institutions, researchers, and thought leaders. It is expected to contribute to the development of a robust academic framework that promotes high-quality education, research initiatives, and innovative pedagogical practices.

“We are delighted to be welcomed into this esteemed global network dedicated to advancing Education, research, and policy. This membership marks a significant milestone in our journey to position SEA as a leading center for educational excellence and innovation, not only within the region but also on the international stage. We are committed to actively contributing to WERA’s vision by promoting rigorous research, meaningful dialogue, and impactful collaboration across borders,” said H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy.

From her side, Professor Pauline Taylor Guy, Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, stated: “Through our membership in WERA, we reaffirm our commitment to contributing to the global education dialogue, supporting rigorous research, meaningful exchange, and impactful collaboration. We view this opportunity as a bridge between Sharjah and the global academic community, enabling us to amplify the voices of educators in the region and co-create solutions to today’s most pressing educational challenges.”

As an institutional member of WERA, Sharjah Education Academy is expected to play a key role in shaping global education discourse by initiating and supporting collaborative research projects, participating in international symposia, and contributing to cross-cultural academic exchanges. SEA will actively engage in WERA’s governance and research networks, offering insights from the region while promoting evidence-based practices and policies. Through this partnership, SEA aims to amplify the voices of educators and researchers in the Arab world, bridge global knowledge gaps, and help co-create innovative, equity-driven solutions to the most pressing challenges in education today.

With this membership, SEA reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive, research-driven educational environment that cultivates future-ready educators and enables transformative learning experiences throughout the UAE and beyond.

Founded in 2009 in San Diego, California, WERA is a global alliance of national, regional, and international research associations focused on advancing education research as a scientific and scholarly field. Its members collaborate to build global capacity, influence education policies, and foster the use of high-quality research to inform practice and decision-making in diverse educational contexts.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy continuously seeks strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions and academic experts to achieve its objectives. With such partnerships it guarantees developing educators through diverse and innovative academic programs based on scientific research and access to global competitiveness in education. And by raising the level of teacher performance, student outcomes will advance to a new level of talents and qualified capabilities to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership to draw a road map for a brighter future.

About WERA

The World Education Research Association (WERA) is an association of national, regional, and international specialty research associations aimed at advancing education research as a scientific and scholarly field. Established on April 18, 2009, in San Diego, California, WERA aims to undertake initiatives that are global in nature and thus transcend what any one association can accomplish in its own country, region, or area of specialization. Member associations are resolved to work together to address such issues as building capacity and interest in education research, advancing education research policies and practices, and promoting the use and application of education research around the world.