Aed Energy, a UK-based developer of next-generation thermal energy storage, has announced a new pilot project at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) in Lagos, Nigeria, as part of ZE-Gen’s international innovation programme. Advancing practical solutions to displace fossil fuel generators, the programme supports Aed Energy’s ambitions to accelerate clean energy access across weak-grid regions.

As one of six new ZE-Gen Demonstrator projects funded through Innovate UK, Aed Energy’s pilot tackles a critical challenge: the widespread use of fossil fuel generators across education, healthcare, manufacturing, and remote infrastructure in energy-constrained markets.

Developed with PAU, a leading Lagos-based institution and a local clean energy integrator FaithLink Ltd, the project combines rooftop solar with Aed Energy’s proprietary modular thermal battery. The system stores renewable electricity as high-temperature heat in energy dense composite bricks and delivers dispatchable power or industrial-grade heat for up to 24 hours, without lithium, combustion, or fragile supply chains.

Pan-Atlantic University’s main campus consumes approximately 6,570 MWh of electricity annually - much of which is currently supplied by fossil fuel generators. When run on diesel, this equates to over 1.8 million litres per year - or the equivalent of filling nearly three-quarters of an Olympic swimming pool full of diesel, for one site alone.

Installed on site, Aed Energy’s system marks the start of a shift from fossil fuel dependency to clean, dispatchable energy charged entirely by renewables. Its MWh-scale units are designed for rapid deployment across industrial sites, microgrids, and critical infrastructure where fossil fuel generators remain the default for primary energy supply.

This project is a strategic inflection point for Aed Energy - transitioning the technology from lab-scale development into a live operating environment. It validates the system under real-world conditions and lays the foundation for commercial rollout. As global energy users seek longer-duration alternatives to short-duration battery systems, this deployment will demonstrate how Aed Energy’s platform can deliver clean, reliable baseload power where conventional batteries fall short.

The project is already driving positive economic and global impact. In the UK, it has created three new job roles, contributing to Aed Energy’s growth plans to expand to 15 UK jobs by 2026 and more than 150 globally by 2030. In Nigeria, it is generating an estimated 10–15 local jobs during installation and commissioning.

Commenting on the success of the project, CEO of Aed Energy, Rayan Kassis said: “The Pan Atlantic University Thermal Demonstrator project, funded by the ZE-Gen, is a first step toward proving that affordable, clean baseload energy can be delivered reliably - even in regions still heavily dependent on fossil fuel generators. It moves our technology out of the lab and into the field, showing what’s possible when innovation is paired with local partnerships and real-world demand.”

“We’re proud to be working with Pan-Atlantic University, FaithLink, ZE-Gen, and Innovate UK to deliver a solution that’s not only practical, but scalable. This deployment lays the foundation for clean energy systems that serve critical institutions, power industrial growth, and open up new export opportunities for UK innovation.”

Speaking on the impact of the project, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Peter Bamkole said, “This project’s distinction lies in its silent operation, a significant shift from the noise of diesel and gas plants. We are taking the project from lab development into our live environment, and we look forward to experiencing its full benefits. As the very first deployment of this kind in Nigeria, and West Africa, we are confident that soon we will be able to say, 'we did it!' This positions us firmly with the continent and the rest of the world in the pursuit of a sustainable future.”

Lily Beadle, ZE-Gen lead at the Carbon Trust said: “Collaboration, partnerships and localisation are at the heart of ZE-Gen and we’re looking forward to supporting these exciting Demonstrator projects come to life in communities." Dr James Coombes OBrien, ZE-Gen lead at Innovate UK added: “By being a ZE-Gen Demonstrator, Aed Energy is joining a leading international programme and contributing to ZE-Gen’s collaborative work to benefit people and boost economic growth in the UK and internationally.

The demonstrator also lays the foundation for export-led growth. Aed Energy is now in discussions with investors and energy users across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa to develop commercial pilot deployments. With global demand for energy storage and microgrid solutions exceeding £68 billion (BNEF, IEA, LDES Council, 2024), this project reinforces the UK’s leadership in net-zero innovation — while delivering practical, scalable solutions for high-impact sectors where energy costs, reliability, and access remain pressing challenges.

About Aed Energy

Headquartered in London, Aed Energy is pioneering the next generation of thermal energy storage and power systems. Its breakthrough solution uses low-cost, abundant materials and a proprietary heat-to-power conversion technology to deliver both heat and electricity. Designed for flexibility across grid-scale storage, renewable energy integration, combined heat and power (CHP), and industrial heat processes, Aed Energy’s system offers long-duration performance and a cost-competitive alternative to fossil fuels and lithium-ion batteries - helping to accelerate the global transition to affordable, clean energy.

ZE-Gen is a collaborative initiative by the Carbon Trust and Innovate UK with ZE-Gen projects receiving a range of expert support to bring projects to scale. Launched at COP27, ZE-Gen, is the leading international initiative working to improve the lives of people across sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region by driving the use of renewable energy in place of polluting fossil fuel generators.

