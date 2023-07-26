Dubai, UAE: Powertech Mobility, one of the leading providers and system integrators of Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure in the UAE, is bolstering the nation’s efforts in accelerating EV adoption by enhancing customized servicing and Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) for fast and ultra-fast charging EV chargers. The company has also launched a dedicated toll-free number 800 EV GO (800-3846) for customers using EV chargers with their Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Solution (ELVIS) aiming to provide first-level support in troubleshooting, avoid charger breakdowns and ensure maximum uptime for EVs.

Adhoc servicing and PPM are essential in ensuring continued efficiency and safety of EV chargers, and both types of service are available to Powertech Mobility’s B2B and B2C customers. The EV charger servicing covers both hardware and software, constituting prompt and detailed internal and external examination of the chargers including filters, fans and other components. Part replacement is also provided when needed or when achieving PPM milestones along with factory firmware updates and a general health check of all components through remote assessments.

The maintenance is executed by highly qualified professionals from Powertech Mobility. Its experts hold certifications in commissioning and servicing fast and ultra-fast chargers from the manufacturers of the chargers, and the firm has already completed PPM projects for fast and ultra-fast EV charging in the UAE with reputed organizations. Their projects include work with Ajman Free Zone Authority Headquarters, TotalEnergies in Business Bay Dubai and Limestone House in Dubai International Financial Centre.

“We began our maintenance offerings for fast chargers in 2018 with AMCs (Annual Maintenance Contracts) to provide customers with top-grade services for any user interface concerns or other troubleshooting. As our product footprint expanded to include Direct Current (DC) Chargers, service level maintenance became integral to protect our customers’ investments in EV charging infrastructure as their business operations developed a high dependency on their charging networks. One of our most successful maintenance projects was for an electric fleet operator in the UAE for whom we guaranteed and achieved a 99% uptime of the EV chargers,” says Arthi Srinivasan, Director of EV Charging Solutions at Powertech Mobility.

“PPM is essential in supporting operations that depend on the uptime of EV chargers such as electric fleets for taxis, mass transit and last-mile delivery companies as well as parking lots in high-rise residential areas and office towers. EV charger maintenance can optimize electric fleet performance and guarantee higher EV turnover for parking spaces respectively. Therefore, adopting and maintaining fast and ultra-fast chargers can mitigate unforeseen breakdowns in the system. The fast chargers we provide and service are universal and work across all electric vehicles whether light-duty passenger cars or heavy-duty trucks and buses, so they also enable flexibility for Charge Point Operators and users,” added Vinay Premachandran, Director of Sales at Powertech Mobility

UAE government entities such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure have recently announced several EV charger initiatives. Powertech Mobility’s maintenance services for fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers aim to support these initiatives by helping to identify and rectify potential system faults and safety hazards, ultimately building customer and enterprise trust for charger servicing and accelerating the adoption of EVs to reach the UAE’s target of 50% EVs on the roads by 2050.

About Powertech Mobility

Founded in 2017, Powertech Mobility is one of the leading providers of upstream Electric Vehicle Infrastructure solutions in the UAE including hardware and software. As a one-stop-shop systems integrator, it combines extensive experience in the UAE market, expert knowledge in electrical systems and a supply of state-of-the-art electric charger products from prominent global suppliers for pioneering advancement in EV charging solutions in the nation while championing sustainable electric mobility.

It is also an authorized channel partner of the Switzerland-based global energy and technology company ABB, to supply ultra-fast electric chargers incorporating the latest reliable technology for EV charging.

Powertech Mobility is part of Powertech Switchgear Industries, one of the leading service providers in the UAE for low-voltage switchgear maintenance, repair and modification and for the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle infrastructure.

