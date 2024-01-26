Strong demand from a diverse base of international institutional investors reflects PIF’s financial strength and strong credit profile: rated A1 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch

Riyadh: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) successfully completed the pricing of a $5 billion Reg S international bond offering, under its Euro Medium-Term Note Program. This is in line with its strategy to continually diversify its funding sources.

The offering comprised of the following three tranches:

$1.75bn, 5-year coupon maturing in 2029

$1.75bn, 10-year coupon maturing in 2034

$1.5bn, 30-year coupon maturing in 2054

Fahad Al Saif, Head of Global Capital Finance Division said: “Continued strong demand from international institutional investors is testament to the ongoing success of PIF's medium-term capital raising strategy. It is also reflective of PIF’s strong credit profile and financial strength, highlighting its role as one of the key drivers of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and as one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds globally.”

Loans and debt instruments represent one of PIF’s four sources of funding. PIF is rated A1 by Moody’s with a positive outlook and A+ by Fitch with a stable outlook.

​​​​​​​About PIF:

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the Board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Fund’s board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF plays a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established over 90 companies. PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally.

