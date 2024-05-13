MUSCAT - ABQ Education Group believes in the power of inclusion and recognises the limitless potential of every student. With this ethos in mind, the group recently launched Shamil, a dedicated learning support programme offered at their three international schools in Muscat and Sohar.

Shamil is designed to address the diverse needs of their students, acknowledging each child’s unique strengths and challenges. By offering tailored support, the programme ensures that no student is left behind, irrespective of their learning style, pace or specific requirements.

ABQ Education Group Chief Learning Officer, Sigve Austheim, commented, "Shamil embodies our schools’ dedication to academic excellence and underscores their commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for a diverse and ever-evolving world."

Derived from Arabic, Shamil translates to completeness, comprehensiveness, universality, and inclusivity. The programme aims to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for all ABQ international school students.

Shamil is tailored for students in grades 1-6 who may benefit from additional resources, support, or accommodations. The programme offers experienced professionals who collaborate closely with class teachers to provide customised support.

Austheim added, “ABQ’s commitment to inclusivity enhances academic outcomes as it creates an atmosphere where every student feels valued, understood, and empowered.”

The selection process for Shamil is meticulous, ensuring alignment with the inclusion team's expertise and the unique needs of each student. It involves collaboration between teachers, parents, and the Shamil team, considering factors such as academic performance and individual learning circumstances.

With Shamil, children spend most of their day in regular classrooms and participate in pull-out sessions as needed. The programme also offers various sensory learning spaces, regular progress monitoring and individualised educational plans crafted in collaboration with parents and teachers.

ABQ actively promotes parental engagement, emphasising the importance of collaboration between parents, teachers, and specialists. By fostering open communication, the schools aim to establish a supportive partnership where parents play an integral role in their children's educational journey.

For more information about the Shamil programme and enrolment details, please contact ABQ.