To release UAE Corporate Tax Guide

Develops AI-driven ERP solution for gold trade

Dubai, UAE: Ahead of the implementation of E-invoicing in the UAE, companies are hurrying up to mandate Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) as stipulated by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) to comply with E-invoicing requirements.

AVS Lewis & Pecker, leading Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors in the UAE, organized a Masterclass on E-Invoicing and Transfer Pricing exclusively for gold traders in the UAE.

More than 170 officials representing gold traders in the UAE participated in the Masterclass at Hyatt Regency hotel on December 16, 2025.

The Masterclass on Transfer Pricing was conducted by Payakkal Satheesan FCA, Leading Tax & Regulatory Expert; and the Masterclass on E-Invoicing by Mr. Venkata Sai Vaddepally, Digital Compliance Specialist.

UAE Corporate Tax Guide and AI-driven ERP Solution

It was announced that AVS Lewis & Pecker is bringing out a comprehensive UAE Corporate Tax Guide. It has also developed AVS Gold, an ERP solution, an AI-driven ERP platform specifically designed for gold traders, jewelers, bullion dealers, and precious metals businesses.

The participants showed keen interest in engaging Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) to comply with the FTA regulations. Businesses with annual revenue of more than AED 50 million are required to appoint ASPS by July 31, 2026.

The experts gave an update of the deadlines and compliance requirements and cited UAE Cabinet Resolution outlining penalties for specific violations: Dh5,000 per month for failing to implement the system or appoint an approved service provider on time; Dh100 per electronic invoice not issued or sent within the required timeframe, capped at Dh5,000 per month; Dh100 per electronic credit note not issued or sent on time, capped at Dh5,000 per month; Dh1,000 per day for failing to notify the Federal Tax Authority of system malfunctions; Dh1,000 per day for delays in informing the approved service provider about changes to registered data.

“Every assesses has to get an expert opinion about their transfer pricing valuation, since it contains complex documentation process as per UAE Corporate Law,” said Mr Payakkal Satheesan.

“The Masterclass was organized to empower gold traders to navigate the tax regulations and other statutory obligations and enhance operational efficiency to stay ahead in business,” said AVS Lewis & Pecker’s Mr. Mohammed Sharaf BSC, FCA and Mr. Akilesh N Sankaran.

More Masterclasses in the offing

Encouraged by the overwhelming participation, AVS Lewis & Pecker is planning to organize a series of Masterclasses on various topics connected to the UAE’s Corporate Tax Law.

“Companies should act now to implement E-invoicing and Accredited Service Providers can help companies assess and implement E-invoicing systems” said Mr. Venkata Sai Vaddepally.

“This Masterclass helped gold traders familiarize with Transfer Pricing obligations, Arm’s Length Principle under the UAE Corporate Tax Law, requiring related-party transactions. They could learn about penalties for non-compliance including loss of tax benefits and adjustments”, said Mr. Satheesan Payakkal.

AVS Lewis & Pecker, a leading professional financial service provider based in the UAE, has been providing top-notch business and financial services to some of the top companies based in the UAE.

About AVS Lewis & Pecker

AVS Lewis & Pecker is a professional financial service provider based in the UAE that delivers customized business and financial solutions to organizations in the UAE.

It brings with it more than 10 years of experience, and provides efficient services in Audit & Management Assurance, Taxation, Compliance & Assurance, Business Consulting and governance.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://lewisandpecker.com/

Contact: Sajesh