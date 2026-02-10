Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, officially opened the 2026 edition of World Health Expo (WHX) on Monday, 9 February.

Held under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets’, the landmark healthcare showcase will take place for the first time at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) from 9-12 February. WHX will welcome over 235,000 professional visits from more than 180 countries and feature over 4,300 exhibitors presenting the latest solutions across medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology and life sciences, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for healthcare advancement.

The event represents the evolution of a healthcare platform with a legacy spanning five decades. Now operating under the World Health Expo (WHX) brand, it addresses the changing needs of global health systems through product showcases, while also providing a platform for clinical education, leadership dialogue, investment, and system-wide transformation.

The 2026 edition is the largest in the event’s history, with expanded exhibition space, an enhanced conference programme, and new features designed to foster collaboration across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Peter Hall, President - Middle East, India, Türkiye and Africa at Informa Markets, said: “WHX unites every facet of the global healthcare community at a pivotal time for the sector. From internationally accredited clinical education and cutting-edge innovation to high-level leadership, policy and investment discussions, the event is designed to support meaningful, system-wide progress across healthcare ecosystems worldwide.

‘Dubai provides a unique platform for these global conversations, connecting markets, expertise, and ambition on an unprecedented scale. The city enables collaboration that accelerates technology adoption, strengthens healthcare delivery, and drives long-term impact for patients and populations worldwide.”

WHX will showcase six CME-accredited conferences, providing internationally recognised education across key medical disciplines including General Surgery, Total Radiology, Public Health, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Urology, and Quality Management & Patient Safety. Led by more than 300 regional and international experts, the sessions delivered practical clinical insights and the latest evidence-based approaches shaping patient care and healthcare delivery.

Alongside the clinical programme, WHX has introduced three new flagship stages to address the broader transformation of global healthcare. The Future X Stage highlights disruptive technologies and scalable digital health solutions, with opening-day sessions such as Levelling the Operating Room: AR + AI for Safer Surgery Anywhere and Longevity's Dirty Secret: How an $8 Trillion Industry is Selling a Future We Can't Afford.

The Frontiers Stage will explore breakthroughs in biotechnology, life sciences, oncology, women’s health, wellness, and longevity, featuring sessions, including Cell Therapy, The Future of Medicine, and The Rise of Agentic AI in Healthcare & Life Sciences.

The Visionary Stage, which will convene senior leaders to examine healthcare investment, artificial intelligence, ESG, and leadership at a system-wide level with groundbreaking sessions on the opening day, Governing Health AI: Sovereign Strategies, Global Standards and Clinical Accountability, and From Hype to Hospital Floor – Operationalising Agentic and Physical AI, amongst others.

Sunday saw the launch of WHX Leaders in Dubai, bringing together senior decision-makers in global health for in-depth dialogue on system resilience, governance, and innovation. The keynote address was delivered by His Excellency Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulations Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, UAE, who outlined the nation’s vision for healthcare transformation.

WHX 2026 is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, with strong support from government entities and healthcare authorities across the UAE. The event aligns with national priorities in innovation, prevention-led care, digital transformation, and sustainable health systems.

Co-timed with WHX Labs, the region’s leading laboratory and diagnostics event, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 to 13 February, WHX forms part of a city-wide healthcare experience across two major venues, creating unprecedented opportunities for collaboration and business generation.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/en/home.html.

About WHX:

WHX (formerly Arab Health) is the largest healthcare exhibition, attracting over 235,000 professional visitors and more than 4,300 exhibitors from over 180 countries. With a 50-year legacy of promoting global health, this event features nine specialised product sectors, six CME-accredited conferences, and a forward-thinking content programme that includes certified bootcamps and three specialised stages. The event takes place from 9 to 12 February 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/en/home.html.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

