Education is a strategic vertical for ROSHN Group’s ongoing expansion, with this project representing its largest educational facility to date

King’s College Riyadh SEDRA, the British-curriculum all-through school, will welcome students from pre-school to Year 9 initially, expanding to Year 13 in the coming years

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the Kingdom’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a PIF company, and Cognita Middle East, one of the world’s most diverse education groups, have announced a new King’s College Riyadh all-through campus in SEDRA, further extending the school’s presence in north Riyadh. This milestone partnership marks ROSHN Group’s largest private education development, further diversifying its portfolio in line with its ongoing expansion strategy.

Opening in the third quarter of 2027, King’s College Riyadh SEDRA marks an exciting next chapter for King’s College in Riyadh, building on its six successful years in the Kingdom. The educational facility will be purpose built for King’s College, spanning 36,300 m² and will initially welcome students from pre-school to Year 9, expanding year on year.

King’s College Riyadh SEDRA extends the 145-year educational heritage of King’s College in the UK – a legacy rooted in academic excellence and enduring educational values– to deliver values-driven British education to one of Riyadh’s fastest growing neighborhoods. The SEDRA campus will provide a British-international education from pre-school to the final year of secondary school. Students will follow the National Curriculum for England, adapted to the local context, and graduate with internationally recognised qualifications such as IGCSEs, A-Levels, BTECs, or combined pathways. Arabic language and Saudi national subjects will be a core part of the curriculum.

King’s College Riyadh SEDRA will offer a dynamic blend of academic excellence and future-ready learning environments, tailored to meet the needs of SEDRA families and the wider Riyadh community. SEDRA is a vibrant home to more than 3,000 families, offering the convenience of integrated amenities within walking distance, including schools, parks, mosques, and retail shops. The new campus will offer continuity for current King’s College Riyadh students while introducing a new, high-quality school alongside SEDRA’s existing educational facilities, rooted in heritage and a proven record of success. Its world-class facilities are designed to inspire learning, creativity, and personal growth, featuring a 25m six-lane swimming pool, an eight-court sports hall, two padel courts, one full size floodlit football pitch, 2 basketball courts, a theatre with performing arts centre, cutting-edge science and technology labs, multiple music and art studios, and specialist libraries.

Mr. Oussama Kabbani, Group Chief Development Officer of ROSHN Group, said: “The addition of King’s College Riyadh to SEDRA reflects our commitment to continually enhancing our offering for SEDRA residents and buyers. By integrating world-class private education into an active and growing community, we are expanding the options available to families and ensuring that SEDRA remains a vibrant, unparalleled destination. This partnership with Cognita Middle East reinforces ROSHN Group’s commitment to building human-centric environments that support the growth and well-being of future generations in line with Vision 2030.”

Mr. Darren Gale, Managing Director, GCC for Cognita Middle East, said: “We are delighted to expand King’s College Riyadh with the launch of the SEDRA campus. This new all-through school represents a significant step in our long-term vision to deliver exceptional British education in the Kingdom. King’s College Riyadh SEDRA will offer students a dynamic and supportive environment where they can grow, achieve and pursue their ambitions.”

The agreement reflects progress on the broader vision for ROSHN Group’s expanding verticals of development. King’s College Riyadh SEDRA highlights ROSHN Group’s development model with fully integrated amenities and will further strengthen the school’s position as one of Riyadh’s leading British international schools, combining academic excellence with a deep appreciation of Saudi culture and identity, and enhancing quality of life in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

For more information, visit: https://kingscollegeriyadh.com/sedra

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, serving as a key contributor to Saudi Vision 2030. ROSHN Group is transforming the urban landscape with human-centric, integrated developments that elevate connectivity and enhance the quality of life across the Kingdom. ROSHN Group manages a real estate portfolio totaling 200 million square meters. With 10 active projects across the Kingdom’s three main regions, including integrated communities and mixed-use destinations, the Group continues to expand into sectors such as retail, transport and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, education, and sports facilities.

About King’s College Riyadh SEDRA

King’s College Riyadh Sedra is a purpose-built British curriculum school opening in the third quarter of 2027, welcoming students from Pre-School to Year 13 (ages 3 to 18). Located within ROSHN Group’s SEDRA masterplan, the school builds on the 145-year heritage of King’s College UK and six years of successful delivery in Riyadh. Designed to provide a holistic and internationally minded education, the campus will offer world-class facilities, a rich curriculum, and exceptional learning opportunities across academics, sport, STEM, performing arts, and an extensive co-curricular programme featuring more than 120 activities. As part of the King’s College Riyadh family and the global Cognita network, the SEDRA campus is united by a shared culture of community, courage, curiosity, collaboration and creativity, ensuring every student is supported to flourish.

For more information about King’s College Riyadh SEDRA, please visit: https://kingscollegeriyadh.com/sedra

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar.

For more information about Cognita please visit: www.cognita.com.