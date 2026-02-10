Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, played a central role in delivering large-scale digital content creation for the World Governments Summit 2026, supporting comprehensive storytelling across the pre-event, live and post-event phases.

Working across multiple touchpoints, SOCIALEYEZ led end-to-end content creation to support the Summit’s global narrative, ensuring consistent, high-quality storytelling before, during and after the event. The scope included strategic content planning, on-ground execution and rapid-turnaround publishing, designed to meet the pace and scale of one of the world’s most influential global platforms.

During the Summit, SOCIALEYEZ deployed over 150 specialists on the ground, including videographers, content creators, account managers, writers and senior leadership, to deliver real-time coverage across venues, sessions and moments. The team produced more than 60 pieces of content daily, capturing key speeches, global leaders, behind-the-scenes moments and strategic conversations filmed within SOCIALEYEZ’s dedicated interview space, enabling structured, on-the-ground storytelling and live discussions throughout the event.

With a strong focus on real-time storytelling and operational agility, SOCIALEYEZ translated complex conversations into viral and engaging digital content that resonated with global audiences. The approach ensured that the scale, ambition and substance of the Summit were reflected consistently across platforms, while maintaining accuracy, speed and quality at every stage.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ, said: “Being entrusted with content creation for the World Governments Summit is a significant responsibility and a clear signal of trust from our clients. Delivering at this level requires attention, judgement and the ability to operate in real time across pre-event preparation, live execution and post-event delivery. With more than 150 specialists on the ground, our teams were fully embedded in the Summit, ensuring its story was documented accurately, at pace, and with the significance it demands.”

Through this engagement, SOCIALEYEZ reinforced its position as a trusted partner for large-scale, high-profile global events, demonstrating its ability to manage complex operations, mobilise large teams and deliver impactful real-time digital storytelling. The agency continues to support public sector and global platforms by transforming moments of influence into content that travels far beyond the event itself.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.