A UAE residential debut for world-renowned Sou Fujimoto Architects, bringing the natural rhythm of the island’s shore to life in the project’s exquisite design

The most exclusive residential address to launch in Saadiyat Cultural District, with opulent interiors and features that embody the legendary heritage of the famed Maison, Baccarat

Expansive apartments, sky villas, and penthouses with panoramic views of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Arabian Sea

A rarefied collection of private amenities designed for a truly global lifestyle, from access to private jet services to an exclusive wellness sanctuary

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar has today announced the launch of Baccarat Residences Saadiyat, introducing a legacy landmark in Abu Dhabi that sets a new global benchmark for ultra-prime living. The development brings together the legendary Maison’s 262-year crystal heritage with the cultural depth of Saadiyat Cultural District to present a globally recognised address.

Baccarat Residences Saadiyat comprises 77 exclusive homes, including two- and three-bedroom residences, expansive four-bedroom sky villas, and two signature penthouses. Each residence is defined by light, craftsmanship, and immersive design storytelling, translating the Maison’s philosophy of art de vivre into a refined, timeless living experience. The development itself is distinguished by the enduring presence of Baccarat crystal, subtly enriching the character of its central living spaces.

Framed by uninterrupted views of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Arabian Sea, the residences are primely placed at the intersection of culture, coastline, and contemporary luxury.

Marking the final development to launch within Saadiyat Grove district, Baccarat Residences Saadiyat offers a rare opportunity to own a home within one of the world’s most desirable new destinations. Residents will be located moments from pristine beaches, a championship golf course at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, and world-class education at Cranleigh, NYU Abu Dhabi, and Berklee. The soon-to-open Saadiyat Grove will provide 60,000 square metres of luxury shopping and dining next door.

Unveiling a first UAE residential development for internationally acclaimed Sou Fujimoto Architects, Baccarat Residences Saadiyat reflects Fujimoto’s celebrated approach to seamlessly connecting nature and architecture. Inspiration is drawn from the natural ebbs and flows of Saadiyat Island’s shoreline to compose a striking sculpture and defining addition to the skyline. The undulating curves form two distinct buildings that naturally mirror the landscape and offer a fluid transition between architecture and the horizon.

Commenting on the new development, Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said: “Abu Dhabi’s place as a leading global destination for luxury lifestyle continues to advance at pace. Baccarat Residences Saadiyat represents the pinnacle of luxury living within Saadiyat Cultural District, bringing together world-class architecture, global brand heritage and an unrivalled cultural setting. The residences offer discerning buyers not just a home, but a place in one of the most incredible destinations to be developed anywhere in the world.”

“Baccarat is a brand we treat with immense care,” said Barry Sternlicht, Founder of Baccarat Hotels & Residences and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. “We choose locations very selectively, and Saadiyat Island stands out as a place where the level of ambition, cultural investment, and long-term vision align on a global scale. This project reflects our belief that the most meaningful luxury is created with intention in settings that can support it.”

“Baccarat Residences are designed for those who seek more than a home — they are designed for a life immersed in culture, beauty, and luxury,” said Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. “This location in Saadiyat represents the epitome of refined luxury, where heritage, art, and contemporary living intersect. It is a natural setting for Baccarat Residences, allowing us to translate centuries-old craftsmanship and legacy into an enduring residential expression that feels both timeless and deeply connected to its surroundings.”

A meticulously curated suite of amenities and services will transform day-to-day living into an effortlessly elevated experience at Baccarat Residences Saadiyat. Residents will have access to a private residents-only spa and wellness centre featuring a state-of-the-art fitness suite, private treatment rooms, a serene relaxation lounge and rain room. The outdoor infinity pool with private cabanas is set within lush, landscaped gardens, providing residents a secluded space to retreat.

A 24-hour concierge and valet is available to manage all resident needs, from bespoke private dining experiences to private aviation arrangements. Reflecting Baccarat’s contemporary elegance and its commitment to craftsmanship, residents will receive priority access to the brand’s events, private shopping experiences, and bespoke interiors guidance for crystal, lighting and design, allowing each home to be curated as a lasting expression of individuality and heritage.

The interiors have been envisioned by StudioPCH, a Los Angeles-based design studio renowned for its refined approach to luxury. Drawing inspiration from neoclassical aesthetics, the interior concept balances symmetry, texture, and grandeur with modern functionality. Baccarat Residences Saadiyat owners will be offered a choice between light and dark finishes, and bespoke customization options will be available across a limited collection of residences.

Surrounded by pristine beaches, cultural landmarks, and an exceptional lifestyle offering, Saadiyat Cultural District offers a rare ecosystem. Within this setting, Baccarat Residences Saadiyat is uniquely positioned to offer residents a life defined by craftsmanship and uncompromising luxury.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

About Baccarat Hotels & Residences

Baccarat Hotels & Residences launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than quarter century old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue’s legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites are designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d’art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Rome, Florence, Dubai, and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and the Maldives. For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com.

About Baccarat

Since 1764, Baccarat crafts the ultimate French art de vivre. Rooted in exceptional know-how, the Maison continues to set the standard for contemporary elegance. Driven by the boldness of a crystal collective, Baccarat stands for unapologetic creativity with a free spirit. With a global vision, it constantly explores new territories of expression and new object categories. From lighting to home décor, from the world of barware to celebration, its creations reveal a dialogue of contrasts between heritage and avant-garde. Guided by an innovative vision, Baccarat collaborates with designers who define the essence of the times. From Paris to Tokyo, New York to Seoul, the Maison shines in over 80 countries through its boutiques, houses, bars, hotels, and restaurants. Discover the world of Baccarat at www.baccarat.com and on Instagram @baccarat.