Jeddah – King Abdulaziz International Airport celebrated the departure of the first direct flights operated by flynas to the Russian capital, Moscow, in the presence of several executives from Jeddah Airports Company and flynas. The new route will operate three direct flights per week between Jeddah and Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, in cooperation with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Air Connectivity Program. This step contributes to strengthening air connectivity between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation.

This route marks the third destination launched by King Abdulaziz International Airport to the Russian Federation, following the cities of Makhachkala and Mineralnye Vody, which began operations earlier this month by Russia’s Azimuth Airlines. This initiative is part of Jeddah Airports Company’s strategy to expand the number of destinations connected to King Abdulaziz International Airport, offering passengers more options and strengthening the airport’s role in growing aviation revenues. It also benefits from the Kingdom’s strategic geographic location, positioning the airport as a key hub connecting East and West.

King Abdulaziz International Airport recently celebrated a record-breaking milestone by welcoming its 50 millionth passenger, an unprecedented achievement in the history of Saudi airports. This milestone aligns with the objectives of the Aviation Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to connect the airport to 150 international destinations and serve nearly 100 million passengers by 2030.