Amman: Jordan Ahli Bank has recently become a participant of the UN Global Compact, this commitment marks our dedication to global sustainability and social responsibility. The UN Global Compact, the world's largest initiative of its kind, serves as a powerful platform for corporations worldwide to embrace sustainable practices and collaborate on solutions to pressing global challenges.

By becoming part of this initiative, Jordan Ahli Bank pledges to collaborate closely with the United Nations to reinforce its role and activities in sustainable development. This entails integrating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact concerning human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption into the bank’s strategies, policies and operational procedures. Through concerted efforts, the bank aims to not only fulfill its corporate obligations but also contribute meaningfully to the well-being of communities and the preservation of the environment.

“Maintaining equilibrium among economic, social and environmental goals has always guided our actions, motivating our decision to join the UN Global Compact. This represents another step in our journey towards dedicating resources, fostering innovation, developing skills and embedding sustainable practices within our business operations and daily management. We are committed to intensifying our endeavors in the realm of social responsibility, aligning with ethical and environmental principles,” commented Jordan Ahli Bank CEO/General Manager, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hussein.

About Jordan Ahli Bank

Jordan Ahli Bank is a leading financial institution with a rich national heritage and identity, committed to promoting shared prosperity and sustainable economic development in Jordan. It provides innovative banking products and exceptional, high-quality services to meet diverse banking needs and requirements. With a wide array of specialized products and services, the bank delivers added value and efficiency while ensuring the highest levels of customer care and satisfaction. www.ahli.com