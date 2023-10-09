The Company plans to establish its presence in more than 1,000 locations, installing over 5,000 fast chargers across Saudi Arabia by 2030

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) announced today the launch of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (the “Company”). PIF will own a 75% stake in the Company, while SEC will hold the remaining 25% stake.

The Company aims to deliver best-in-class electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, further unlocking the local automotive ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of EVs. It plans to establish presence in more than 1,000 locations, installing over 5,000 fast chargers by 2030 in cities across Saudi Arabia and on the roads that connect them, in line with applicable regulations and standards.

The Company aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s automotive ecosystem, through collaboration with EV companies, by supplying the necessary charging stations to meet future demand. It also aims to promote private sector participation in the development of its network of charging stations and support the localization of R&D and manufacturing of technologically advanced materials, ultimately building domestic expertise and resilience.

Omar Al-Madhi, Co-Head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF, said: “The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company will spearhead the EV transition by deploying best-in-class, widely available EV charging infrastructure to drive the growth of the EV ecosystem. Through our partnership with SEC, we will be able to accelerate the creation of synergies across the EV supply chain, driving economic growth and diversification in line with Vision 2030, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in the new electrified era of the automotive industry.”

Khalid Bin Hamad Al-Gnoon, Chief Executive Officer at SEC, said: “SEC, as part of the nation’s wider energy ecosystem, develops and implements strategies that aim to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a sustainable energy leader, in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to promote advanced energy solutions and increase the value added by the energy sector.”

The launch of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company is in line with PIF’s strategy to expand Saudi Arabia’s automotive capabilities to promote the country’s competitiveness on the world stage, and ultimately position it as a global leader. It will aim to further Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts, driving non-oil GDP growth and creating new jobs.

ABOUT PIF

