Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: PayTabs Group, MENA’s award-winning payment solutions powerhouse today announced a channel partnership with Digital Haze, a renowned consulting firm specializing in cyber security, digital financial services, and compliance solutions. This collaboration is set to empower business operations across the Levant region by providing data driven insights and intelligence to elevate their ecommerce business and digital payments journey.

Together, PayTabs Group and Digital Haze aim to provide small businesses with a nexus of human behavior insights and the technology support required to thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace. Digital Haze's expertise in cyber security and innovative intelligent data-driven methodologies ensures that businesses can operate securely and efficiently, while PayTabs’ issuing and acquiring payment orchestration platform aims to deliver digital payment solutions which are secure, stable, and scalable.

PayTabs orchestration platform offers an omnichannel payment experience meticulously crafted to facilitate sales on a global scale. Coupled with Digital Haze ability to address business security needs and navigate the web securely, more businesses across the region will now be able to expand their digital reach and maximize revenue potential effortlessly.

The PayTabs Channel Partner Program offers an exceptional opportunity for partners like Digital Haze to earn rewards by referring PayTabs payment orchestration solutions to their clients. This initiative is designed to be mutually beneficial, ensuring that both partners and their clients succeed. By teaming up with Digital Haze, PayTabs is poised to enhance its reach and impact, transforming digital business ideas across the Levant region into profitable and lucrative outcomes.

Commenting on this unique partnership model, Majdi Armouti, CEO of Digital Haze said, “We are excited to partner with PayTabs to bring our cyber security and digital financial services to a wider audience. Together, we will empower businesses to achieve new realms of success while ensuring their operations remain secure and compliant.”

Speaking at the PayTabs office in Jordan, Eyad Musharbash, Regional General Manager – Regional Head and Operating Partner Levant Region, Bahrain, Oman & Qatar added, “We believe that by combining our payment orchestration solutions with Digital Haze’s expertise, we can create a more secure and efficient digital ecosystem for businesses in the Levant region. This collaboration will help both SME businesses and corporate enterprises innovate and grow, ensuring they remain competitive and innovative in today’s dynamic market environment.”

About Digital Haze

Digital Haze is a consultation and services company , specialized in cyber security and digital financial solutions.

Founded by a team of experienced professionals with over 25 years’ worth of technology and cyber experience in government, banking, and private sectors,

We carry a dedicated network of cyber and financial specialists and partners across consulting, auditing, and technical services, with experience in integrating and managing complex solutions to digital financial services and cyber security challenges.

We truly focus on the nexus of human behavior and technologies to maximize effectiveness of our solutions, leverage the security of our clients, and drive their business intelligence

About PayTabs

The PayTabs Group is an award-winning payments solutions powerhouse founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf. PayTabs’ mission is to power every digital transaction in the region.

Having processed the first live payment gateway transaction in 2014, today PayTabs processes payments in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing, QR codes, social media payments, point of sale, and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants and super merchants.

PayTabs continues to custom build and export mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink MENA’s multi-billion-dollar payment corridors. PayTabs home owned, globally validated unified payment acquiring and issuing orchestration platform enables governments and large-scale originations to become independent payment platforms to serve their unique industries. PayTabs Issuance, armed with its own IP and built on globally acquired expertise is custom designed to empower any business with acquiring, issuing, managing, and controlling payments

In 2022, PayTabs acquired Türkiye’s social commerce platform Paymes to complement its existing retail portfolio. In early 2023, PayTabs received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments. By end of 2023, PayTabs was awarded MENA’s Best Merchant Solution and the glowing recognition of Fintech Company of the year.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE and presence in other locales including Jordan, Türkiye, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https://site.paytabs.com/en/