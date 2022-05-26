Dubai, UAE: PayerMax today announced its participation in Seamless Middle East, #SeamlessDXB 2022. The two-day event will be held on May 31 and June 1, 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Exhibiting at booth #G20, PayerMax will present its unified omni-method payment solution and partnership program to ecosystem and digital payments innovators whilst demonstrating the platform’s ability to offer enhanced speed, flexibility, and scale.

Sianna Wu, Senior Vice President – MEA at PayerMax said, “Our gold sponsorship and participation in Seamless Middle East underscore our dedication as a digital payments enabler, whereby we empower global merchants by holistically investing in the regional payments arena.”

Sianna Wu, Senior Vice President – MEA at PayerMax will deliver a keynote address at the conference on the 31st May 2022, on ‘the impact of public private partnerships and a diversified fintech ecosystem on digital payments adoption by 2030’. Through this keynote, Sianna Wu will demystify the strategic alliances and define the key milestones in the ecosystem that could accelerate transformation of the MENA region into a 100% cashless society, adding $3 Trillion to the GDP of the MENA region.

Timothy Dang, Compliance Director at PayerMax will lead a showcase on the 1st June 2022 titled “Your Favorite Smartphone Game App May Be Part of a Money Laundering Scheme”. The session will address growing concerns around cybercriminals using virtual money in online games to launder real money.

PayerMax empowers global merchants to achieve borderless growth, by providing a full-stack solution where localized payment methods are accepted at scale, within a highly secure, robust and compliant environment. Meet PayerMax team at Seamless Middle East 2022 in Dubai to discover how PayerMax is set to revolutionize the Middle East’s digital payment landscape, one transaction at a time.

The global digital collection and disbursement solution supports more than 350 payment methods, covering Southeast Asia, South Asia, South Korea, LATAM and other markets.

About PayerMax

PayerMax is the world’s leading Omni-method global payment solution, with over 350+ payment methods over 5 continents focused on empowering the #borderlessgrowth of the world’s top grossing digital merchants from developed markets.

Established in 2020, PayerMax is the emerging market's leading regulated digital payment provider servicing online merchants that have ambition beyond borders. PayerMax is headquartered in Singapore with regional head offices and presence in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Shanghai, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand & Brazil.