The game-changing season finale of “The Hills” unveils, starting on the 20th of October, and “Scary Movie 1, 2 & 3” on Paramount+ will make its way to OSN+ for a spooky season.

“Marcelo, Marmelo & Martelo” is getting ready to premiere on Nickelodeon for the first time, available only on OSN+ and OSNtv.

Exhilarating new episodes of “Paradise Run,” will return to Nickelodeon with a third season starting on the 15th of October.

Middle East – This October, OSN+ and OSNtv viewers are in for a treat as Paramount Brands bring a range of series and new seasons of exciting shows, marathons, and movies that promise to thrill and entertain fans.

Popular Paramount+ comedy show “RIDICULOUSNESS ARABIA” is coming back with a new season starting on the 8th of October. A localised version of the American comedy clip show will be available for streaming on Paramount+ at OSN+ and showcase the most hilarious viral videos, usually involving failed do-it-yourself attempts at stunts. The show, hosted by Mohanad Al Hattab and co-hosted by Samantha Hamadeh and Khalid Sheriff, will feature “the best local talent to deliver a laugh-out-loud take on outrageous viral video content.

Additionally, “The Hills” will return with its finale season on Paramount+ on the 20th of October. While the girls make life-changing decisions this season, as the show comes to an end, Lauren Conrad, who had been a central character in previous seasons, will leave the show early this season, and Kristin Cavallari will take a more prominent role. Viewers can join her on a season-long journey as it explores her friendships and attempts to navigate the entertainment industry only on OSN+.

As the spooky season approaches, Paramount+ is set to delight fans and newcomers alike by delivering a triple dose of laughter and chills. This year, the iconic comedy-horror franchise “Scary Movie” will make its way to OSN+. Beginning on the 15th of October, all three unforgettable instalments—"Scary Movie,” “Scary Movie 2,” and “Scary Movie 3”—will be available for streaming, offering audiences a boisterous blend of satire and scares.

Nickelodeon has curated a back-to-school package with entertainment for kids, featuring new season premieres and new shows that will include some of their most beloved characters from the network.

Set to premiere on the 1st of October on Nickelodeon, with episodes airing from Sunday to Thursday at 5:00 PM KSA and 6:00 PM UAE, “Marcelo, Marmelo, Martelo” is a captivating Portuguese series that embodies the quintessence of youthful exuberance, enduring friendships, and personal growth. Viewers can dive into the daily escapades of Marcelo and his uniquely eclectic friends, Marmelo and Martelo, as they navigate the vibrant Alto de São João neighbourhood, exclusively on OSNtv and OSN+. From tackling challenges to forming a band and experiencing the magic of first love, this trio is a picture-perfect example of friendship that stands the test of time.

Exhilarating new episodes of “Paradise Run,” the adrenaline-pumping third season is set to kick off on Nickelodeon on the 15th of October at 7:00 PM KSA and 8:00 PM UAE Sunday to Thursday. In this high-stakes competition, three dynamic teams of youthful contestants are whisked away to a breathtaking tropical paradise where they go head-to-head in various heart-pounding challenges. A magnetic blend of competitive spirit and picture-perfect settings, “Paradise Run: Quest for Tropical Triumph,” with its third season, will be delivering an unforgettable voyage of friendship and high-octane action, all wrapped up in one captivating destination, only on OSNtv and OSN+.

Paramount’s popular and premium content is enjoyed by a global audience on a multitude of platforms. Globally, our brands reach billions of people through our studios, networks, streaming services, live events, merchandise, and much more, forging deep connections with the world’s most diverse audiences. Our differentiated strategy rapidly scales across free, broad pay, and premium in streaming.

Paramount brands are available on OSN, the region’s leading premium entertainment content company, with most of the content available for streaming on OSN+.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, its portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount Global provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

About Nickelodeon International

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands. In the Middle East, Nickelodeon is exclusively available with OSN.

About OSN

OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivaled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content.

Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

For more information on Paramount please contact:

TOH PR

Deeksha Bantwal

dbantwal@tohpr.com

Paramount MENA

Pilar García

Pilar.garciapalomero@paramount.com