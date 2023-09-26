Dubai: Affordable luxury residential developer, Pantheon Development, today broke ground for their latest residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the AED 150 million Elysee Heights.

The G+4P+11 project coming up in District 15 of JVC will be spread across an area of 200,000 Sq.ft.

“Elysee Heights is yet another innovative residential project from Pantheon, endorsing the significance and value of the niche of affordable luxury we continue to focus and nurture ever since our inception,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development at the ground breaking ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the main contractor, Al Serh Al Kabeer Construction LLC, and Al Khawajah Engineering Consultants, the design consultant, apart from officials from Pantheon Development.

In a statement, the company said the project will complement the projects developed by Pantheon so far and will contribute to the growth and appeal of Dubai as a global investment destination for real estate and property.

“As in the case of our earlier projects, investor enthusiasm for Elysee Heights has also been very high, which also vindicates the value proposition of affordable luxury Pantheon has been promoting, “added Kalpesh.

The project which will comprise 183 residential units, will offer studios, one and two bed options to investors. There will also be 10 retail units in the development.

Studios will be in the range of 390-425 sq. feet, one-beds 650 to 800 and two-beds ranging from 850 to 1,100 Sq.ft. The planned hand over of Elysee Heights is in Q4 2025.

The project will come with modern kitchen appliances in all residential units, and other amenities will include swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym, dedicated kids’ play area and a retail space for shopping.