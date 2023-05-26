Panasonic announces opening of new state-of-the-art Regional Parts Center in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) continues to march forward with its customer-centric mission with the recent staging in Dubai of the Panasonic Customer Service Strategy Conference. Hosted by PMMAF’s Customer Service Division, the conference was attended by over 70 participants from Panasonic’s Middle East partner companies across the region, and tackled the brand’s action plan and strategies for FY2023 in order keep pace and engage more closely with its customers.

Mr. Hiroyuki Shibutani, Managing Director, PMMAF, said: “Panasonic is committed to championing initiatives that help us provide the highest level of customer satisfaction. We always challenge ourselves to make sure that we improve the delivery of a seamless customer experience, and at the same time, help our partners and dealers to further improve their service quality.“

Aligned with the goals of the Conference, there was also the staging of 12th Regional Technical Olympics. Designed to foster skills enhancement, the Technical Olympics is a repair proficiency competition which saw the best technicians representing service centres in the region vie for the Super Technician Awards. At its conclusion, proclaimed as Super Technician winners for their outstanding display of technical expertise and proficiency in repairing Major Domestic Appliances were: Vikas Singh of Easa Husain Al Yousifi & Sons Co. (Kuwait) and Kumarappan Subramanian of Al Futtaim Electronics Co. LLC - Techserve (UAE) for the Air Conditioner Category; and, Dhivakaran Arutperunjothi of Al Futtaim Electronics Co. LLC - Techserve (UAE) for the Washing Machine Category.

Another special highlight of the event was the STAR Service Competition Award, wherein employees who demonstrated outstanding performance towards achieving service excellence in the year 2022 were given commendations.

“Panasonic has always worked diligently to deliver a customer experience that is second to none. We value this commitment and always endeavor to build trust with our customers in pursuit of true customer satisfaction," commented Mr. Anthony Peter – Director, Customer Service Division (CSD), PMMAF. “Skill-building initiatives for our partners and employees – such as this convention and technical competition – embody our desire to continue evolving together with our customers. Excellent repair skills and the highest level of customer service are vital to maximum customer satisfaction, which will drive business growth and long-term profitability."

Meanwhile, Panasonic also revealed that it has officially opened a brand new Regional Parts Center located in the UAE. The state-of-the-art facility is seen to further play a key role in the brand’s continuing mission to raise the bar for seamless customer experiences. With this development, Panasonic seeks to optimize parts supply and management to ensure distribution efficiency, allowing dealers and service centers across the region to provide quick service turnaround for customers.

Mr. Shibutani, who was present at the inauguration of the facility, said: “The opening of this pioneering Regional Parts Center reinforces Panasonic’s strong commitment to provide industry-leading service, as this new facility will support our dealers and partners by providing greater parts availability and faster deliveries. Equally important, this will enable us to speed up repair times for customers, ensuring efficient service without compromising on quality, ultimately providing them the highest level of after-sales service."

Strategically located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (South), Dubai, the new regional parts center has approximately 2000 square meter of floor space, and offers modern and well-equipped storage for roughly 3500 CBM volume of parts and components.

