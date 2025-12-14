Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.), inaugurated the Local Farmers Market Festival on Thursday at its Ain Khaled branch, in the presence of Mr. Hassan bin Sultan Al-Ghanim, Assistant Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Jassim Mohammed Al Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of Al Meera, along with members of its senior management.

Running from December 11 to 24, the Local Farmers Market celebrates the vital contributions of Qatari farmers, who play an essential role in strengthening food security, advancing local production, and providing communities with healthy, high-quality produce. The initiative reflects Al Meera’s national mandate to empower local producers and make fresh, locally grown products more accessible to customers across Qatar.

Speaking at the inauguration, Al Meera’s CEO reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Qatar’s agricultural sector, stating that the market underscores Al Meera’s role as a strategic partner in promoting national products and enhancing the country’s self-sufficiency efforts. This focus is closely aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainable development, and economic diversification.

The week-long market brings together a curated selection of local farms, offering customers fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, and other locally sourced items, reinforcing Al Meera’s ongoing efforts to elevate local brands and create new platforms for Qatari producers to grow and thrive. Supporting local products remains a core pillar of the company’s mission and vision for long-term growth.

The launch also reflects Al Meera’s broader sustainability and community engagement objectives. Through initiatives that expand access to local produce, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen domestic supply chains, Al Meera continues to play a central role in shaping a resilient, sustainable retail environment in Qatar.

Al Meera invites all consumers to visit its branches and enjoy a wide selection of fresh, locally produced products.

