Muscat: Sohar International was recently honoured with three major accolades at the TOMI Awards 2025: Best Overall Advertising Campaign, Best Event of the Year, and the prestigious Gold Marketing ICON title awarded to Dr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International. Held at the Crowne Plaza Qurum, the ceremony celebrated standout achievements in marketing excellence across the Sultanate, bringing together leading brands, agencies, and industry pioneers for an evening dedicated to recognising innovation, measurable impact, and creative leadership.

Commenting on the achievements, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “These awards are a direct reflection of the strategic direction guiding Sohar International’s journey to build a future-ready financial institution, where clarity of purpose, disciplined execution, and innovation come together to create long-term value. We view our brand not as a communication tool, but as a strategic platform that articulates the bank’s identity, translates its priorities, and aligns transformation efforts across the organisation. At Sohar International, we have been deliberate in ensuring that all initiatives—including marketing and experience design—are fully integrated into the bank’s broader strategy. This includes accelerating digital transformation, supporting disciplined regional expansion, and contributing meaningfully to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Our focus remains on turning strategy into tangible outcomes and meaningful experiences that respond to evolving customer expectations, strengthen trust, and enhance our competitive position in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape. This recognition reinforces our ability to balance commercial performance with institutional excellence and national responsibility. It underscores our commitment to building a banking model that delivers sustainable growth, supports economic development, and positions Sohar International as a forward-looking institution that helps shape the future of the financial sector, rather than simply responding to change.”

Sohar International’s win for Best Overall Advertising Campaign highlights the strength of its Digitalization Campaign, anchored in the bank’s strategic positioning of “Always a Step Ahead.” Presenting a unified, seamless, and secure digital ecosystem, the campaign enhanced customer experiences across both retail and corporate segments and transformed digital empowerment into a compelling narrative embodied by national sports icon Ahmad Al Harthy; symbolizing agility, control, and forward momentum. Supported by extensive media outreach, influencer-driven storytelling, and targeted on-ground activations, the campaign contributed to more than 100% year-on-year growth in mobile app transactions, reaffirming the bank’s leadership in digital banking. This commitment to meaningful brand experiences was also recognized regionally, with the Best Event of the Year award for the inauguration of Sohar International’s flagship KSA branch—an immersive, culturally grounded experience that blended strategic ambition with an authentic expression of Omani identity, exemplifying the bank’s ability to craft engagements that balance cultural relevance with organizational vision.

This progress is supported by leadership that guides the bank’s marketing direction, with the Gold Marketing Icon award awarded to Dr. Mazen bin Mahmoud Al Raisi reflecting recognition of his professional experience and contribution to the development of Sohar International’s brand identity. With more than 25 years of experience in marketing leadership, spanning the establishment of Bank Sohar through its evolution into Sohar International, Dr. Al Raisi continues to contribute to strengthening the bank’s communications framework and supporting its competitiveness in local and regional markets.

In recognition of its progressive strategy and transformative impact, the bank has received multiple prestigious honors this year — including the prestigious OER Corporate Excellence Award 2025 in the Large Cap category, the Best Performing Company Award at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2025, and three accolades at the New Age Banking Summit 2025: Best Bank – Growth, Most Innovative CSR Initiative, and Best Digital Transformation Initiative. Collectively, these achievements reaffirm Sohar International’s leadership, innovation-driven growth, and enduring commitment to creating lasting value for its customers, shareholders, and the nation.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om