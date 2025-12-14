AED 420 million investment raises IHC’s total shareholding to approximately 40%

Invictus recorded significant growth across global operations and delivered its highest financial performance to date

Reinforces IHC’s long-term strategy of investing in high-growth, globally integrated platforms

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced that it has increased its shareholding in Invictus Investment Company PLC to approximately 40% through the acquisition of 196 million shares, adding a further 17.50% stake in a major big block trade valued at around AED 420 million.

Invictus Investment Company operates across global trade corridors spanning food commodities, industrial inputs, logistics, and supply chain solutions. Its diversified model, coupled with expanding international operations, has positioned the company as a significant contributor to global trade flows and supply chain resilience. In the first half of 2025, Invictus Investment delivered a 164% year-on-year increase in EBITDA to AED 189.7 million, while revenue rose 43% year-on-year to AED 6.1 billion, marking the company’s highest half-year performance since its ADX listing in 2022. Total equity increased to AED 1.3 billion, further strengthening the company’s balance sheet and financial resilience. The company also expanded its geographic footprint to 65 countries, entering 10 new markets in H1 2025, while advancing key acquisitions that strengthen its midstream and downstream capabilities.

IHC’s additional AED 420 million investment reflects its confidence in Invictus Investment Company’s long-term trajectory and strengthens its strategic exposure to sectors that play a critical role in global economic stability. Invictus’ integrated trading platform, along with its growing international footprint, aligns with IHC’s focus on backing companies that enable essential supply networks and deliver sustainable value.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “Increasing our shareholding in Invictus Investment Company underscores our conviction in its strategic direction and its expanding role in global trade and supply chain ecosystems. As international demand for integrated trading solutions continues to rise, Invictus is positioned for exceptional long-term growth. This investment reinforces IHC’s commitment to supporting high-performing businesses that deliver resilience, innovation, and value across global markets.”

Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment Company PLC, added: “The increased investment from IHC is a clear testament to the strength of our long-term strategy and the consistency with which we have delivered against it. The progress achieved by Invictus Investment across financial performance, operational scale, and strategic expansion reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking and our optimism for the future.”

This additional investment enhances IHC’s global portfolio and advances its strategy of building influential positions in sectors that support critical economic infrastructure worldwide.

The share purchase was executed through a major big block trade and results in IHC holding approximately 40% of the total issued shares of Invictus Investment Company PLC.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

About Invictus Investment:

Invictus Investment Company PLC (ADX: INVICTUS), established in March 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, is a leading holding entity primarily focusing on agro-food commodities through its main subsidiary, Invictus Trading FZE, founded in February 2014. Initially offering procurement services that supplied raw materials and finished goods such as wheat in the MENA region, the company has since expanded its commodity portfolio to include a diverse range of products such as barley, corn, cotton, Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), fertilisers, groundnuts, meat, sesame, soya bean, soya bean hulls, soya bean meal, sugar, vegetable oil and wheat flour. Today, Invictus Investment operates across 65 countries with a broad sourcing network and a focus on midstream and downstream acquisitions in the value chain, with the aim of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise in the commodity trading sector across the Middle East and Africa.

invictusinvestment.ae

