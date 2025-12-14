Bahrain: The Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia honored Vatel Bahrain during the graduation ceremony of the Apprenticeship and Secondment Programme held in Riyadh.

The recognition reflects the College’s outstanding role and exceptional contributions to supporting the programme and advancing the development of Saudi talent in the tourism, hospitality and hotel sectors.

This honor underscores the distinguished position of Vatel Bahrain within the tourism education and training ecosystem, as one of the region’s foremost academic institutions in hospitality and tourism management. It highlights the College’s pivotal role in graduating highly qualified professionals equipped with the skills and knowledge aligned with the evolving needs of the rapidly growing tourism sector, as well as its continued collaboration that contributes to strengthening the outcomes of initiatives dedicated to advancing the tourism industry.

The Apprenticeship and Secondment Programme is one of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives launched under the “Ahluha” strategy to develop human capital in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. The program aims to strengthen the capabilities of national talent through on-the-job field training within the tourism industry, thereby enhancing service quality and boosting the competitiveness of Saudi professionals.

On this occasion, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated: “We are proud to be honored as a key success partner in the Apprenticeship Programme. This recognition crowns our continuous efforts to support the initiative and contributes to enhancing the skills of Saudi talent. We remain committed to investing in human capital as the foundation of the tourism sector’s advancement, and we have always worked to build a holistic educational ecosystem that keeps pace with global developments and provides youth with practical opportunities that strengthen their potential and prepare them for excellence and leadership in the tourism industry.”

Sheikh Khaled further noted that the College’s participation in supporting the programme reflects its social responsibility and its growing role as an influential educational institution that supports the development of talent. The College is committed to enhancing collaboration with various entities and sectors to help create a new generation capable of competing and adding sustainable value to the tourism industry, while continuing to work with partners to strengthen training and development initiatives that contribute to the advancement and prosperity of the tourism sector in the region.

