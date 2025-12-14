Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched a special salary transfer campaign on the occasion of Qatar National Day 2025, offering customers Absher Rewards Points and a first-year free Credit Card when transferring their salaries to QIB during the campaign period, valid until 20 December 2025.

The campaign is open to both new and existing customers who transfer a monthly salary of QAR 10,000 or more to QIB. Eligible customers will be rewarded with 18,000 Absher Rewards Points and a free Credit Card for the first year, with a special profit rate when they move their liabilities to QIB, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to celebrate Qatar National Day with our customers by rewarding them for choosing QIB as their main banking partner. This special salary transfer campaign reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing added value, meaningful rewards, and convenient banking solutions that support our customers’ financial needs and aspirations, while sharing with them the spirit of national occasions.”

Customers can earn Absher Reward Points every time they engage with QIB’s wide range of products and services, including transferring their salaries to QIB for the first time, opening fixed deposit accounts, using their QIB Credit and Debit Cards, registering for the QIB Mobile App, and making international transfers through the App.

These points can be redeemed locally and internationally for a broad range of rewards, such as booking flights with over 900 airlines and reserving rooms at more than 450,000 hotels, as well as for online shopping and e-vouchers with partners including supermarkets, cinemas, gift shops, food and transport apps. Absher points can also be used to settle bills with Ooredoo, Vodafone and Kahramaa or converted into airline loyalty programs such as Qatar Airways Avios, allowing customers to enjoy even more value from their everyday banking with QIB.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-SalaryTransfer .