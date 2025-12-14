Dubai, UAE — emt | QBS, a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity, cloud, and IT management solutions across the Middle East and Africa, is pleased to announce the addition of ShareGate to its expanding vendor portfolio. This partnership further strengthens emt | QBS’s commitment to delivering practical, scalable, and secure technologies that enable seamless digital transformation across the region.

ShareGate is a trusted Microsoft 365 and SharePoint migration and management solution that simplifies and secures cloud operations for organizations of all sizes. It empowers IT teams to execute fast, risk-free migrations while maintaining end-to-end visibility and robust governance across their Microsoft 365 environment.

With ShareGate, organizations benefit from:

Fast, secure, and reliable migrations with minimal disruption

Strengthened governance and compliance oversight through precise permissions management

Improved operational control with continuous monitoring and automated best-practice checks

Simplified management of Microsoft 365 workspaces and content

A standout advantage of ShareGate is its unmatched ease of use paired with expert support. IT teams gain access to practical guidance that reduces operational risk, shortens troubleshooting cycles, and ensures smooth cloud transitions.

“Cloud modernization continues to accelerate across the Middle East and Africa region, and organizations need tools that make migration and governance both simple and secure” said Nandini Sapru, Vice President at emt | QBS. “ShareGate aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver solutions that create real operational impact while reducing complexity for our partners and customers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with emt | QBS and bring ShareGate to organizations across the MEA region” said Paul Agar, EMEA Channel Manager at ShareGate. “Our solution is designed to make Microsoft 365 migration and management effortless, enabling IT teams to focus on innovation while we handle the complexity of cloud operations.”

The addition of ShareGate reinforces emt | QBS’s position as a strategic enabler of digital transformation - offering a comprehensive portfolio that supports organizations at every stage of their cloud journey.

ShareGate is now available through the emt | QBS partner network across the MEA region.

About emt | QBS Technology Group

emt is a value-added distributor specializing in cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, IT management, and governance technologies. Part of QBS Technology Group, emt delivers a comprehensive portfolio of global solutions supported by regional expertise, channel-focused services, and strong partner enablement across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.