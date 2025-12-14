Dubai & Sharjah – The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and the Russia–UAE Business Council (RBC) have firmed up a partnership that lays the foundation for enhanced research and innovation collaboration between SPARK and leading Russian companies.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two sides yesterday during the Russia–UAE Business Forum in Dubai, in the presence of H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism , and H.E. Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, underscoring the strategic importance of this partnership in strengthening bilateral economic and innovation-driven cooperation.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, together with senior representatives from the Russia–UAE Business Council. Both sides emphasized the shared commitment to expanding scientific, technological, and research partnerships across key sectors of mutual interest.

The MoU sets the foundation for enhanced research and innovation collaboration between SPARK and leading Russian entities. It focuses on four strategic innovation pillars that strengthen the technological competitiveness of both countries: advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, smart mobility and transport, advanced manufacturing and technology localization, and smart city and digital infrastructure solutions.

The agreement paves the way for joint research projects, knowledge exchange programs, and the entry of Russian technology companies into SPARK’s innovation ecosystem through supportive frameworks and investment facilitation.

As part of the Russia–UAE Business Forum, the SPARK delegation participated in sessions, workshops, and business dialogues, where they showcased the Park’s investment opportunities to Russian companies and investors. Discussions highlighted scientific research and development as a central pillar for expanding collaboration. SPARK also presented key innovation projects, including the recently launched “BASE39,” a next-generation urban innovation hub, inviting Russian companies to explore and leverage the advanced infrastructure offered by the Park.

The forum also featured strategic bilateral meetings between SPARK’s leadership and senior Russian officials, during which both sides explored pathways for joint projects, entry strategies for Russian firms into the UAE market, and mechanisms to accelerate technology deployment within Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem. These discussions build on existing success stories of Russian companies operating within SPARK.

The MoU marks a significant step forward in SPARK’s strategy to expand its international network and strengthen its position as a regional hub for advanced technology and research. It will enable Russian companies to gain smoother access to the UAE’s innovation landscape, support joint scientific collaboration with Russian research institutions, and enhance foreign investment opportunities within Sharjah’s growing tech ecosystem. The partnership reflects the depth of Russia–UAE relations in technology and business and positions SPARK as a key destination for Russian innovators and investors.

SPARK expects implementation of joint programs with the Russia–UAE Business Council, fostering innovation growth, supporting scientific research, enabling technology transfer, and building long-term collaborative partnerships across future-focused industries.

SPARK currently hosts more than 25 Russian companies operating across advanced technology sectors, including smart mobility, 3D printing, and advanced manufacturing. These companies have established SPARK as their regional base, benefiting from an integrated environment that supports research, development, and accelerated innovation.

Building on these successful experiences, SPARK invites Russian companies and investors across various technology sectors to join its dynamic business community, offering advanced infrastructure, business facilitation, and a strategic location that enables companies to scale efficiently and access regional markets.