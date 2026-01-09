Dubai, UAE: Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, the official Dubai dealer for OMODA&JAECOO and iCaur, has signed a partnership with Oasis Mall, Dubai, to launch its second showroom, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion along Sheikh Zayed Road. The new showroom reinforces Autorun’s commitment to enhancing customer accessibility and delivering premium mobility solutions in key locations.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC & Oasis Mall, including Mr. Ali Gorji, Chief Operating Officer, along with Mr. Anoop Gopal, Senior Vice President & Head of Oasis Mall, representatives from OMODA&JAECOO UAE, iCaur, and invited media and partners. The event highlighted Autorun’s continued investment in expanding its retail presence within high-visibility, high-footfall destinations.

Strategically located within Oasis Mall, Dubai, and featuring a dedicated entrance, the new showroom will provide customers with an immersive experience to explore the latest OMODA, JAECOO, and iCaur models. Set within one of Dubai’s most accessible lifestyle destinations, the location offers ease of access, ample parking, and proximity to key residential and commercial areas, ensuring a smooth and convenient visit for customers. Visitors will benefit from advanced design and technology showcases, along with personalised consultations delivered by trained sales professionals in a comfortable, lifestyle-oriented environment

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Ali Gorji, Chief Operating Officer of Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, said: “Our expansion to Sheikh Zayed Road through Oasis Mall, Dubai, reflects Autorun’s commitment to delivering exceptional value at every customer touchpoint. This showroom represents our focus on innovation, premium mobility solutions, and an enhanced sales experience, with customer satisfaction at the core of our strategy.”

Mr. Gorji further added: “This partnership with Oasis Mall marks an important milestone in bringing OMODA, JAECOO, and iCaur closer to customers across Dubai and the wider region.”

The Oasis Mall, Dubai showroom complements Autorun’s existing dealer network in Dubai and supports the growing demand for OMODA&JAECOO and iCaur vehicles within the Emirate. Spanning approximately 800 sqm, the showroom features a modern, futuristic interior and an engaging vehicle display designed to deliver a seamless and premium customer experience.

This expansion underscores Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC’s long-term growth strategy and aligns with OMODA&JAECOO’s vision of delivering innovative, customer-centric automotive experiences across the UAE.

About Autorun OJC Card Trading LLC

Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC is the exclusive authorized dealer of OMODA&JAECOO and iCaur in Dubai. As a prominent name in the automotive industry Autorun focuses on bringing premium and innovative vehicles to the market. Our collaboration with Chery enables Autorun to offer cutting-edge that combine modern design, advanced technology, and unmatched performance

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.