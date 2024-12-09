The collaboration brings the iconic Hard Rock Hotels and Reverb Hotels brands to the Kingdom, aligning with Saudi’s Vision 2030’s focus on expanding the tourism industry and economic diversification

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As one of the world’s leading hotel management companies, Palladium Hotel Group is set to charter new territories following its agreement with Hard Rock International to operate hotels under Hard Rock Hotels and Reverb Hotels in Saudi Arabia. Palladium Hotel Group will be infusing the region’s hospitality market with over 50 years of expertise, following a record-breaking 2023 with an annual revenue of 1.069 billion euros. The group is actively seeking investors and real estate partners with properties that align with the Hard Rock International brand’s bold, lifestyle-focused appeal.

Palladium Hotel Group’s impressive portfolio spans over 40 hotels and 13,000 rooms across seven countries, managed under ten distinctive brands, including TRS Hotels, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, and BLESS Collection Hotels. Renowned for delivering exceptional guest experiences and prioritising team wellbeing, the group consistently upholds the highest standards in every venture. This global expertise positions the group as a key player in introducing innovative hospitality solutions to Saudi Arabia’s evolving market.

The collaboration builds on a decade-long relationship, with Palladium Hotel Group already managing three standout Hard Rock Hotels in Spain, - Ibiza, Tenerife, and Marbella. The expansion into Saudi Arabia aims to merge Hard Rock International’s signature world-class entertainment and cutting-edge designs with Palladium Hotel Group’s hospitality managing expertise. Together, they aspire to redefine travel experiences for modern guests seeking something fresh and exciting.

Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group said, “At Palladium Hotel Group, our vision revolves around creating exceptional guest experiences while fostering sustainable growth and meaningful local partnerships. Aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we see great potential in bringing our expertise in hospitality management to this dynamic market, adding value through innovation and authenticity.”

Carlos Ortega, Corporate Global Development Sr. Director of Palladium Hotel Group added, “Our strategic expansion plans focus on bringing world-class hospitality to new markets, supported by our exclusive rights to implement the Hard Rock Hotels brand in the region. This initiative allows us to collaborate with hotel owners and investment partners seeking a management company and lifestyle brand that aligns with their vision. With our proven expertise in operating high-end hotels, we are uniquely positioned to bring dynamic growth opportunities to the Kingdom.”

The timing of this partnership aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s exponential growth in the hospitality sector. Major cultural and sporting events have resulted in a surge in hotel developments, with over 300 projects reshaping areas like the Red Sea, Riyadh, and Jeddah. As Vision 2030 sets its sights on welcoming 150 million visitors annually, this collaboration introduces a proven and distinctive concept to an evolving market ready for unique experiences.

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a global tourism hub, combining the iconic appeal of Hard Rock Hotels and Reverb Hotels with Palladium Hotel Group’s unmatched expertise. Investors and real estate partners have a unique opportunity to collaborate on this transformative initiative and shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s dynamic tourism landscape.

About Palladium Hotel Group:

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates more than 40 hotels and over 13,000 rooms and residences, distributed amongst eight countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy, Brazil, the USA and the United Arab Emirates, and manages ten brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, The Unexpected Hotels & Residences, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels, the Hard Rock Hotels Brand under licence with three hotels in Ibiza Tenerife and Marbella and the ephemera brand 45 Times Square Hotel. Palladium Hotel Group is characterised by its philosophy of attention to its team and to offering its clients high quality produ