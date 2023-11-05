Cairo – Oriental Weavers Group (OW), the world’s leading carpets and rugs manufacturer, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated annual Pre-Look Event, inspired by the theme “From Egypt to the World”.

The Pre-Look Event has provided a captivating glimpse into the future as they reveal the 2024 collection. With a rich history of excellence and a commitment to advancing the textile industry, Oriental Weavers presented a collection, which is set to redefine the standards of quality and design in the world of carpets and textiles.

One of the key themes of the event was the significance of industry innovation and fostering the export ecosystem. Oriental Weavers has always been at the forefront of promoting the 'Made in Egypt' initiative, contributing to the growth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the region. Their dedication to producing world-class products locally underpins the company’s mission to be a global leader in the industry.

The Pre-Look Event was attended by distinguished companies from all around the world, including business leaders from Portugal, Germany, Finland, Brazil, Philippines, Mexico, USA, Italy, Libya, and KSA.

It is worth mentioning that this exclusive gathering serves as a testament to Oriental Weaver's commitment to innovation and creativity, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the company's export endeavors and engaging in meaningful trade discussions.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.