Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, and NedGraphics, a premier developer of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions, have reaffirmed their decades-long partnership during a high-level visit to Oriental Weavers’ headquarters in 10th of Ramadan. The visit culminated in a renewed agreement focused on digital innovation, customer-centricity, sustainability, and operational excellence—marking a new chapter in a partnership rooted in craftsmanship and innovation.

Under the agreement, NedGraphics will provide advanced software solutions to streamline design workflows, enhance color management, and boost production efficiency—strengthening Oriental Weavers’ ability to deliver trend-led collections to over 118 countries

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, stated: “For decades, NedGraphics has supported us in uniting design artistry with technological precision. This renewed partnership reflects our continued investment in tools and collaborations that drive creativity, efficiency, and global competitiveness.

Mr. Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics, added: “It’s a privilege to support Oriental Weavers’ evolving vision—delivering trend-driven, high-quality collections while preserving the craftsmanship that defines their legacy. Together, we are shaping the future of textile and carpet design—where heritage meets innovation and digital tools elevate creativity.”

The partnership will progress through four phases: software integration, hands-on training, co-development of tailored tools, and long-term digital advancement. With the world’s largest carpet design archive—housing over 4.5 million patterns—Oriental Weavers remains committed to investing in solutions that inspire creativity and reduce environmental impact.

By digitizing millions of patterns and optimizing production, the Oriental Weavers–NedGraphics collaboration continues to enhance agility, precision, and sustainability—driving the future of floor coverings, where artistry and impact align.

About Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has grown from a single loom operation to become the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Drawing from Egypt’s rich textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, Oriental Weavers is now a global leader in tufted and jet-printed carpets. Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in over 118 countries. Oriental Weavers is committed to innovative manufacturing processes, inspired by the latest trends, and providing products that are both accessible and of high quality, crafted to deliver lasting value and happiness to its customers.

About NedGraphics:

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company's mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that seamlessly merge creativity with technology. NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps reduce errors, streamline workflows, and lower sampling costs, supporting both productivity and sustainability goals. NedGraphics is part of FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU).