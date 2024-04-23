Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – OPPO, the Chinese company specializing in the manufacture of electronics and smart devices, has selected JUMMAR PR & COMMUNICATIONS company, to provide services of public relations and communications in Saudi Arabia. Pursuant to the agreement concluded between both parties, JUMMAR will provide communications services, content creation, and public relations administration for OPPO in the Saudi market.

Established in Guangdong province in China in 2004, OPPO manufactures microelectronics, smartphones & devices, sound devices, power banks, and other electronic products and is considered a global leading trademark in smart devices.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – Smiley Face – in 2008, OPPO has been relentlessly pursuing the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices, which are spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

It is worth mentioning that JUMMAR is a Saudi PR company that launched its business in Riyadh in May 2021, providing consulting in developing solutions and strategies for corporate communication, public relations, and media and specializing in corporate content creation. The company owns a team of experts who have worked in local and international media corporations and prestigious global specialized agencies. JUMMAR also has a rich base of clients combining government agencies, companies operating in aviation and hospitality sectors, artificial intelligence, financial technology, real estate, media, education, and energy.