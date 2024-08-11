Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is pleased to announce that it is providing an estimated QR 2,800,000 to Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Centre for Quantum Computing (QC2) to support its groundbreaking project to build the country's first quantum communication testbed.

One of QC2’s core initiatives, the secure quantum communication testbed harnesses the power of quantum cryptography, promising 100% security and surpassing the capabilities of classical communication links, which rely on cryptographic algorithms that can eventually be cracked. The testbed will also serve as the cornerstone of Qatar’s future quantum networks, forming the basis for the next-generation Quantum Internet.

Once completed, the testbed will position Qatar at the forefront of the region’s quantum communication technology landscape, while contributing to the establishment of a new regional marketplace and stimulating the local economy.

The project also showcases the country's dedication to developing advanced innovations, as well as attracting international investors and leading industry experts to Qatar's quantum technology ecosystem. Field testing is widely expected to accelerate the application of quantum communication within the country.

Dr. Saif Al-Kuwari, Director of the Qatar Centre for Quantum Computing, remarked on the collaboration: "As the leading telecom operator in Qatar, Ooredoo’s support to this project paves the way for the future of secure communication in the country. It also positions Qatar as a regional leader in the development and adoption of this disruptive technology."

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Thani Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo, said: “We are excited to support this innovative project and look forward to collaborating to advance the field of quantum communication in Qatar. We believe this initiative will lead to significant breakthroughs, strengthen our commitment to cutting-edge technology, and benefit the country’s mission to become a regional hub in technological innovation and security.”

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in securing communication infrastructure in Qatar, demonstrating the country’s commitment to pioneering advancements in quantum technology and paving the way for future innovations that will benefit both the nation and the wider global community.

-Ends-

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU)

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, an innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centres. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OoredooQatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/OoredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa