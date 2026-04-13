Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, unveiled its new family mobile plans, designed to bring the entire family’s connectivity under a single, seamlessly managed account. Designed to simplify how families in Qatar stay connected, at home, across the region, and around the world, the offering combines multiple mobile lines, shared benefits, and lifestyle services into one family plan.

Managing multiple mobile subscriptions across a household has long been a challenge for families. Ooredoo's new family plans directly address this by consolidating all family lines into a single account with a single monthly bill, making it easier for customers to manage services and ensure everyone in the family gets what they need without friction.

For the very first time, Ooredoo will offer unlimited local calls between family members, keeping families connected. Additionally, customers can select a specific region or country to call back home and enjoy more minutes that matter. Those international minutes can also be shared between family lines, allowing customers to use them more conveniently and efficiently.

The Family Plans, Baytna and Shahry+ Family, are designed to serve the diverse needs of households across Qatar. Baytna is tailored for families seeking premium local and regional connectivity shared between the family, with enhanced roaming and entertainment benefits, while Shahry+ Family is designed for families looking for simple, value-rich plans with strong international calling to their selected region or country, also shared amongst family members, to stay connected with loved ones abroad.

Each plan combines multiple mobile lines for parents, children, dependents, household helpers, or connected data devices, offering unlimited calls within the family, dedicated international calling allowances for a specific region or country, flexible roaming options, streaming entertainment benefits, and lifestyle perks.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications, at Ooredoo, said, "Family life in Qatar is dynamic, multilingual, and deeply connected, both locally and across borders. We built this proposition around how families live: managing multiple devices, calling internationally, streaming entertainment, and expecting a seamless, reliable experience. By bringing it all together through a range of family plans tailored to how households live, we are removing complexity from the equation and giving our customers what they value: simplicity, flexibility, and reassurance.”

The new family plans are a key component of Ooredoo's broader strategy to deliver integrated, high-value offerings that strengthen its role as Qatar's trusted digital partner for households and individuals alike.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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