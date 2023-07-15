Kuwait City: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, is proudly collaborating with The ktech Institute for Private Training, part of kuwait technical college, sponsoring its cutting-edge summer boot camp training program: TechNext Camp. Designed to equip participants with essential technological skills of the future, this summer boot camp will provide the attendees with the opportunity to delve deeper into subjects such as cybersecurity, AI, coding, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Driven by Ooredoo's social responsibility and commitment to empowering youth in the fields of innovation and technology, this intensive 4-week program provides participants aged 15 and above with an immersive experience in advanced technologies. Through expert-led sessions, the program is offering practical knowledge in key areas, covering various aspects of technology and digital transformation.

The sponsorship was launched with a press conference hosted at Ooredoo Tower, with different speakers and representatives from Ooredoo and ktech. In an opening statement by Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing & Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait: “We are driven by our vision and mission to empower youth and local talents in the technology industry. By collaborating with the best academic institutions and universities. We are aiming to approach different callibres and keep them up to date with Kuwait’s technological advancement “.

Followed by a statement by Essa Haidar, Director of Network Planning & Design - Technology Department "We are excited to sponsor TechNext Camp because, as a technology leader, we recognize the importance of equipping individuals with the skills required to thrive in the digital era, and this comprehensive boot camp is offering a valuable opportunity for participants to enhance their technical knowledge and be better equipped for the coming future."

He added: “AI, IOT and Cybersecurity, are the core technologies shaping our day to day life with the applications and programs we use on a daily basis. Therefore, we at Ooredoo as enabler of telecommunications technologies consider these trainings as an essential foundation for the youth today.”

Offering a diverse curriculum that covers essential tech disciplines, participants will have the opportunity to engage in sessions that explore the principles of artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications, delving into its potential impact on various industries. Moreover, they will gain valuable insights into the significance of cybersecurity practices, understand the importance of safeguarding digital assets, and will develop strategies to mitigate risks and enhance their understanding of coding languages and techniques. Additionally, they will uncover the vast possibilities presented by the Internet of Things (IoT). By the end of the program, participants will be equipped with a strong foundation in these essential tech disciplines, positioning them for success in the digital era.

"The TechNext Bootcamp is more than just a training program. It's an opportunity for people of different ages, backgrounds and interests to dive deep into the technology world. We're thrilled to have Ooredoo Kuwait’s support with this program, because at ktech, we believe in enhancing technical knowledge and exposure across a wide-ranging groups and communities. We hope this initiative will help shape the future of technology in Kuwait," said Nourah Al Oseimi, Head of the ktech Institute for Private Training.

She further elaborated: “During the boot camp, participants can expect an immersive learning environment with skilled instructors, practical projects, and collaborative activities that will enhance their understanding of essential tech topics”.

Through this partnership with ktech, renowned for its technical expertise and commitment to educational excellence, Ooredoo seeks to foster the growth and empowerment of individuals proficient in technology in Kuwait. What’s more, this partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to empowering the community through access to advanced technological education.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.