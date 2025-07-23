Salalah, Oman: As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and strengthening the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the national economy, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, has launched the “Oman Oil Bazaar”, the first initiative of its kind in the Sultanate.

The bazaar was inaugurated on 17 July, 2025 at Ateen, Salalah, taking advantage of Dhofar’s vibrant Khareef season. It will continue over a 45-day tour across several governorates, concluding on 31 August, 2025. The event features 20 SMEs showcasing a diverse range of products, giving them valuable opportunities to engage directly with the public and expand their customer base.

This initiative aims to empower Omani entrepreneurs, increase their market presence, promote local products, and highlight their creativity to thousands of visitors from within Oman and abroad.

Commenting on the launch, Khamis Nasser Al Shuaibi, General Manager of Shared Services at OOMCO, said: “We are proud to introduce the ‘Oman Oil Bazaar’ in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting SMEs by providing them a platform to reach more customers. We hope this travelling bazaar will create meaningful opportunities for business owners to showcase their offerings across Oman and to visitors enjoying the Khareef season in Dhofar and beyond.”

The “Oman Oil Bazaar” represents another step in OOMCO’s efforts to build community partnerships and support the local economy through an innovative model that combines marketing with community development, offering a unique experience that spans Oman’s various governorates and wilayats.

About Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is a trusted leader in energy solutions, delivering innovative and customer-focused services across Oman and the GCC. Since its establishment in 2003, OOMCO has built an extensive network of service stations, convenience stores, and specialized offerings, providing high-quality fuels, lubricants, and retail experiences tailored to diverse needs. With a strong commitment to Oman Vision 2040, OOMCO supports initiatives that promote sustainability, health, and safety, ensuring positive impacts for communities and the nation.