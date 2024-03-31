Cairo – Particularly after the great success of the World's Aquatic Festival and other swimming events that take place at Somabay, Somabay Hospitality has further expanded its strong relationships with international and local swimming associations. At the ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin), the world's largest gathering of the travel industry, Somabay signed an agreement with ONEflow Aquatics Academy for even closer collaboration in the future.

With the signing of the contract in Berlin, Somabay Hospitality and ONEflow Aquatics have now decided to further intensify their cooperation. Starting from September 2024, ONEflow will operate and conduct local and international training camps year-round in Somabay. The Aquatic Center will also be located within Soma Sports Arena and operated and managed by ONEflow Aquatics. Athletes can be accommodated in the new Select Service Sports Hotel, which is planned to open in September 2024 as well. The hotel will offer a total of 360 comfortable rooms (scheduled to open 180 rooms by September 2024 as phase 1). It will provide a convenient option for a pleasant vacation and a sporting lifestyle.

“I am thrilled to announce our partnership with ONEflow Aquatics Academy, a pivotal step in our commitment to excellence in aquatic sports and furthering sports tourism in Egypt," Ibrahim El-Missiri, CEO of Abu Soma Touristic Development Company, remarked. "This partnership represents a new chapter in Somabay's journey, one marked by unparalleled standards of recreation and wellness that align with our vision to showcase Egypt as a hub for sporting excellence and leisure. Together, we will push boundaries, innovate, and redefine the future of aquatic sports to elevate Somabay as a premier destination for sporting endeavors.”

Meanwhile, Ashraf El Siessy, Chief Hospitality Officer at Somabay, stated: "Somabay is proud of the agreement and the shared plans with the ONEflow Aquatics Academy, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to providing unparalleled world-class facilities and services to our residents and guests. Our partnership will unlock a range of exceptional offerings tailored to every level of global swimming sports, spanning from club swimmers to elite national teams and encompassing smaller open-water teams and individual triathletes. With a focus on enhancing the experience for Germans, Europeans, and our local community, we are excited to introduce Fam-Trips to onboard partners with ONEflow from September 2024, further reaffirming Somabay's dedication to delivering unmatched standards of recreation and wellness.”

The Soma Sports Arena will include grass tennis, squash, and paddle tennis courts, a soccer field, a multi-purpose sports field, indoor and outdoor gyms, and a running track. The complex will feature a 10-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool, a 5-lane swimming pool (both pools with starting blocks), and a covered gym with dedicated areas for cardio, yoga, strength, and functional training. The 5,000 m2 area will also house a semi-covered Crossfit box and a building with 2 medical examination rooms, a meeting room, and offices. The Aquatic Center and swimming lanes will be elevated to a new level of sports in collaboration with ONEflow Aquatics.

As part of the expansion of the sports infrastructure in Somabay, the Soma Sports Arena with its Olympic and semi-Olympic swimming pools and the Aquatic Center are in focus. Renowned swimming events like the World's Aquatic Festival have already garnered international attention here.

ONEflow Aquatics is a leading professional multinational sports company based in Neckarsulm, Germany, focusing on the development of international swimming sports. In Egypt, ONEflow Aquatics is the leading brand for water sports and swimming, with branches in Cairo.