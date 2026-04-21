Ali Al Gebely the Founder and Chairman: "Do New Cairo" makes a qualitative shift in the real estate development sector through an integrated experience that enhances the efficiency of investment returns

The partnership with superstar Amr Diab in "Do" project is a distinctive trademark that boosts demand and supports the project's investment value

We are offering a new generation of projects that create unconventional living and investment experiences powered by AI

The project operates according to hotel operating standards guaranteeing strong and sustainable returns for investors

First phase sold out reflects the strength of demand and market trust in "Do New Cairo"

Flexible payment plans and facilities up to 8 years are available for a limited time to celebrate launching the project's second phase

One Development, one of the leading Emirati real estate development companies operating in the Egyptian market and a subsidiary of the Emirati Al Gebely Holding Group (AGH), which possesses experience in the field of development and investment exceeds 44 years, and one of the region's largest AI-powered companies has started excavation and construction works in its pioneering project "Do New Cairo" in New Cairo, coinciding with the launch of the project's second phase.



This move reflects the company's confidence in the Egyptian market and its ambitious expansion strategy, and follows the group's successful entry into the Egyptian market with its first project, a unique partnership with the superstar Amr Diab under "Do" landmark, besides the first phase was completely sold out, due to presenting a distinctive model that mixes real estate, music, and technology, creating a significant and impactful experience within the market.



Ali Al Gebely, One Development founder and Chairman, said that "Do New Cairo" represents a completely new and different vision in the real estate market, noting that the project is a qualitative leap in the concept of real estate development, combining luxury, technology, and hospitality in an integrated model, besides this model is supported by a comprehensive smart system that relies on artificial intelligence technologies to provide an unprecedented living and investment experience for its clients.



He pointed that "Do New Cairo" project represents an advanced model of "Hospitality real estate," including a hotel, serviced hotel apartments, "Do" branded apartments, and diverse administrative and commercial areas that apply the needs of all clients, all within an integrated operating system based on artificial intelligence.



Al Gebely assured that the project reflects a genuine shift in the real estate development philosophy adopted by the company since its inception, which focuses on creating a new generation of projects that do not merely concentrate on construction, but rather on innovating a comprehensive living and investment experience, supported by technology and hospitality, as this directly lead to maximize clients investment returns.



One Development Chairman, added that one of the most important factors behind the project's success is its carefully chosen location, situated directly on the Ring Road and near vital arteries such as 90th Street and the New Administrative Capital, which gives it an exceptional competitive advantage and places it at the heart of an area experiencing the highest rates of urban and investment growth in Egypt.



Al Gebely pointed that the project offers an integrated experience combining living, working, and leisure in one place, as it features state-of-the-art services including wellness areas, Infinity pool, a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, and sports courts, in addition, there's a unique music-inspired experience, reflecting "Do" brand identity in partnership with the superstar Amr Diab, which enhances the project's identity and aligns with the company's vision of delivering the concept of "Live the Beat" for modern living.



He noted that the project's design integrates hotel, residential, and administrative units while maintaining privacy through intelligent layouts, in addition to offering centralized services including concierge, cleaning, and facilities management, all within a modern architectural framework that supports the demands of contemporary living and business.



Al Gebely explained that the new phase of the project targets diverse client segments, particularly given the variety of the available real estate products, as this phase focuses on commercial units, targeting businessmen, companies, international clients, and investors seeking stable, periodic returns from the remaining units within the project.



He noted that during the current period, there is rapid demand for serviced hotel units and professionally managed apartments, which make "Do New Cairo" project a strong investment opportunity, noting that the project offers income-generating assets within a professional operating framework that enhances occupancy rates and investment returns.



He added that the success of a complete sell-out of the first phase reflects the strength of demand and market confidence in the project, particularly given the integration of technology and hotel services, asuring that launching the second phase is a direct response to this rapid demand, with expectations of continued growth in this type of real estate product.



He further noted that mixed-use projects supported by technology, including those based on the hospitality model, represent one of the most important real estate investment trends in the coming period, which reinforces "Do New Cairo" position as a promising investment destination that combines innovation with sustainable returns.



He showed that the project also relies on a smart operating system through a unified application that enables the management of all services, from unit operation to providing hotel services, in addition to smart home features and service requests, and this is all done through a client -centric system for providing all services, with data-driven management aimed at improving the user experience and maximizing asset efficiency, thus ensuring a sophisticated user experience and high operational efficiency.



Al Gebely pointed that, coinciding with the launch of the second phase following the complete success of the first one, the company is offering its clients for a limited time, flexible payment plans including a 5% down payment, 5% after three months, and installment periods up to 8 years, which enhances the project's appeal to a wide range of investors and clients.



About One Development



One Development is a fast growing developer originally founded in the UAE. It has recently gained significant attention for its expansion into the Egyptian market, where it positions itself as a tech-forward developer integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its residential and hospitality projects.



The company has managed successfully in building a growing projects, including "Laguna Residence", "Do Dubai Islands" in Dubai, and "One Residence" in Abu Dhabi. These projects reflect its vision of seamlessly integrating design, technology, and user experience, all with the full support of Al Gebely Holding Group.



Based on this success, One Development expanded into the Egyptian market with its pioneer project "Do New Cairo", as its name "Do" reflects a unique collaboration with the superstar Amr Diab.



“Do New Cairo” combines a strategic location, advanced technology, and high-end hotel services with flexible payment plans up to 8 years, making it one of the most prominent investment opportunities currently available in the Egyptian real estate market.



Do New Cairo represents a distinct model that combines innovation, professional operation, and return on investment, supported by regional experience and a unique partnership, which makes it a promising investment option for those seeking genuine opportunities that deliver sustainable value.