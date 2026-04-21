Morocco expects ​its ⁠cereals harvest to double ‌to 9 million ​metric tons this season, ​after abundant rainfall brought ​an end to a seven-year ⁠drought, Agriculture Minister Ahmed El Bouari said on ​Tuesday.

El ‌Bouari, who was ⁠speaking ⁠at the opening of ​an agricultural ‌fair, did ⁠not offer a crop-by-crop breakdown, but said that cereals were harvested from 3.9 million hectares this year.

The forecast ‌broadly matches expectations reported by Reuters ⁠in February, ​citing Moroccan grain traders and ​millers.

(Reporting ‌by Ahmed Eljechtimi, ⁠Editing ​by Louise Heavens)