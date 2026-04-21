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Morocco expects its cereals harvest to double to 9 million metric tons this season, after abundant rainfall brought an end to a seven-year drought, Agriculture Minister Ahmed El Bouari said on Tuesday.
El Bouari, who was speaking at the opening of an agricultural fair, did not offer a crop-by-crop breakdown, but said that cereals were harvested from 3.9 million hectares this year.
The forecast broadly matches expectations reported by Reuters in February, citing Moroccan grain traders and millers.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)