The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) today announced that it will become the world’s first AI-Native financial centre, embedding artificial intelligence at the foundational level of its legal frameworks, business environment, talent development, ecosystem infrastructure and physical urban fabric.

While many global financial centres are experimenting with artificial intelligence, DIFC is positioning itself to take a fundamentally different approach. As part of this ambition, DIFC will evolve into an AI-Native jurisdiction and destination where artificial intelligence is embedded across legal and regulatory frameworks, business operations, talent development systems, ecosystem infrastructure and the district’s physical environment. Rather than piloting AI at the margins, DIFC intends to integrate it into the core operating system of the Centre.

DIFC laid the foundation for AI integration in 2023 by introducing a five-year AI strategy. Data governance policies were established and AI incorporated as Regulation 10 as part of the DIFC Data Protection Law. The Centre has also introduced AI to support client compliance and relationship management.

Through the initiative, DIFC is uniquely positioned to become an AI role model for the finance industry. The Centre’s Native AI programme will generate US$3.5bn (AED12.9bn) in economic benefits and 25,000 jobs. The Centre has an advantage in terms of speed to implementation due to being less constrained by legacy processes and regulations that some traditional financial centres experience.

Additionally, operating at scale across all sectors, with clients having broad and deep offerings, ensures DIFC will become the AI-benchmark for the world’s top global financial centres.

DIFC will also provide financial firms with access to advanced AI tools to support their operations. The Centre will be able to export AI governance software and trained talent to the Global South. The jurisdiction will also integrate physical AI, including robotics, autonomous mobility and digital twins, with financial laws and regulation. The financial centre will be the first to offer a full-stack AI Campus combining regulation, training, compute and physical AI.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC said, “DIFC’s evolution into the world’s first AI-Native financial centre marks a defining step in Dubai’s ascent as a global capital for the future of finance. As artificial intelligence reshapes the international financial landscape, this initiative reinforces Dubai’s role in setting new standards for innovation, trust and competitiveness. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, it underscores our commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking economy and positioning the emirate at the forefront of responsible AI adoption in financial services worldwide.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, commented, “Today we are announcing that DIFC will become the world’s first AI-Native Financial Centre. This is not about experimenting with AI at the edges; it is about embedding AI across our legal frameworks, regulatory systems, talent development and physical infrastructure. By doing so, DIFC will set a global benchmark for AI governance and responsible innovation, while delivering tangible impact, including US$3.5 billion (AED12.9 billion) in economic value and the creation of 25,000 new jobs.”

Within its legal and regulatory architecture, DIFC will establish ethics and governance frameworks that address not only human activity but also AI agents and robotics, positioning itself at the forefront of responsible innovation. Across business operations, AI will be embedded into enterprise workflows, compliance systems and financial services delivery, creating intelligent, automated and trusted financial ecosystems.

DIFC also intends to become the number one global destination for AI-in-finance companies, surpassing other top ten financial centres in start-up density, venture capital funding and unicorn creation.

To enable the development of industry talent, DIFC will build the capabilities required to orchestrate human-AI-robot collaboration at scale through executive education, regulatory training, and technical certification.

The ecosystem’s infrastructure will support innovation through hubs, accelerators, venture platforms and strategic partnerships. This includes providing AI training programmes to local, regional and global talent.

DIFC Authority employees are already supported by multiple specialised AI agents and these will be adopted further to enhance productivity, governance, decision making and elevate client experience.

By 2030, at the level of physical infrastructure, a substantial percentage of the Centre will have intelligent buildings, autonomous mobility, service robotics, digital twins and smart utilities that will form part of a seamlessly managed, sensor-enabled city-within-a-city. Initially, thousands of sensors will be introduced. Together, these elements will serve as the core operating system powering DIFC as the world’s first AI-native city-district.

In parallel, AI efficiencies will generate a reduction in energy usage. Select maintenance and security activities will be carried out by robots.

Dubai’s pro-innovation leadership, advanced digital infrastructure, regulatory agility and global connectivity provide a unique foundation for this transformation. DIFC already serves as the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, hosting thousands of active registered companies and a deep ecosystem of banks, asset managers, FinTech firms and professional services providers.

By aligning with Dubai’s AI strategy and the UAE’s national ambitions in advanced technology, DIFC will translate research into regulation, innovation into deployment and policy into practical infrastructure at speed and scale.

DIFC’s commitment to advancing the city’s position as a global AI hub is highlighted through the Dubai AI Festival, which will convene more than 20,000 participants from over 100 countries. The Festival will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 26th and 27th October 2026, with registrations now open at dubaiaifestival.com.