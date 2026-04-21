Tailor-made for Built-to-Rent properties and small to mid-sized property management firms, ADDA Rental Management Software (ARM) delivers operational efficiency, intelligent automation, and a best-in-class tenant experience, all on one platform.

ADDA (3Five8 Technologies DMCC), the UAE’s most trusted PropTech platform for community management, today announced the official mass launch of ADDA Rental Management Software (ARM), a specialised solution designed from the ground up for Built-to-Rent (BTR) residential towers and small-to-mid-sized property management firms operating across the UAE.



At a time when the UAE residential market continues to show remarkable resilience despite regional uncertainty, ARM equips property operators to run leaner and smarter operations, reducing reliance on physical offices, enabling remote-first workflows, and scaling portfolios without increasing headcount.

A Market Ready for Transformation

Despite the premium nature of BTR towers across Dubai and the wider UAE, most rental operations today still run on fragmented systems like WhatsApp conversations, Excel spreadsheets, and paper-based processes. This creates persistent inefficiencies in move-ins, lease renewals, rent collection, and tenant communication. For property management firms juggling multiple landlord portfolios, the problem compounds further.

ARM (ADDA Rental Management) addresses this head-on, giving property teams a single unified platform that handles everything from contract management to tenant happiness tracking, without the overhead of building a larger operations team.

Built for Two Distinct Rental Models

Model 1: Built-to-Rent Properties: Institutional and private landlords managing entire residential towers get a live portfolio dashboard, lease expiry alerts, centralised document storage, and operational controls, reducing revenue leakage and enabling seamless day-to-day operations.

Model 2: Property Management Firms: Firms managing portfolios on behalf of multiple landlords can take on more properties and clients without growing their team. ARM provides landlord-ready reports, portfolio-wide dashboards, and automation that eliminates the manual work holding growth back.

Key Capabilities of ADDA ARM

Contract & Lease Management: End-to-end digital contract creation, storage, and renewal tracking. Automated reminders ensure no lease falls through the cracks.

Operational Dashboard: A single command centre giving property managers a real-time view of their entire portfolio; occupancy rates, overdue contracts, average unit availability, profitability trends, and every operational alert, all in one screen.

Landlord Reports: Readily available, professional-grade portfolio reports that give landlords complete confidence their assets are being managed well — shareable at any time, with zero manual compilation.

Tenant Happiness Meter: An integrated satisfaction tracking tool that puts tenant sentiment front and centre, helping management teams proactively address issues before they escalate into churn.

AI-Powered Help Desk: Intelligent, always-on tenant support powered by AI, resolving common queries instantly and routing complex issues to the right team member, reducing helpdesk burden dramatically.

Property Manager App: A mobile-first app purpose-built for operations teams. Property managers can handle service requests, approvals, tenant communications, and inspections entirely on the go, with no dependency on being tied to a desktop.

Automated Rent Collection & Financial Workflows: Contracts auto-convert into account statements, defaulter follow-ups are automated, and cheque management is fully digitised, reducing revenue loss and accounting overhead simultaneously.

The ADDA Community Super App: Powering Exceptional Tenant Experience

What sets ADDA ARM apart from generic property management tools is its deep integration with the ADDA Community Super App, a resident-facing App already trusted by millions of users across the region.

Tenants can pay rent online, receive community announcements, raise service requests, book amenities, complete digital move-in and move-out procedures, and invite guests — all through a single app. For property managers this means higher satisfaction scores, higher retention rates, and a property brand that residents are proud to live in.

Designed to Thrive in a Time of Regional Uncertainty

ARM’s architecture is built with the current market environment in mind. As property operators face pressure to do more with less, ARM enables:

Remote-enabled, self-serve-first operations — no need to be on-site to run daily property management

Automation of routine workflows, reducing manual effort and human error across the portfolio

Scale without headcount growth — take on more properties, more landlords, and more tenants without adding staff

Tenant and landlord self-service tools that reduce dependency on the back-office team

“With ADDA ARM, we are bringing the same operational maturity and resident experience that leading UAE communities already trust, now to the rental sector. Property managers no longer have to choose between operational efficiency and tenant delight. ARM delivers both, and it does so on a platform that is built for the UAE.”

— Ansar Mohammad, Senior Business Manager, 3Five8 Technologies DMCC

About ADDA — UAE’s Most Trusted PropTech Platform

ADDA has been operating in the UAE since 2017 and is widely recognised as the most trusted community and property management platform in the region. With over 2.1 million users across 25,000+ communities globally, ADDA has set the benchmark for PropTech in the Middle East.

ADDA was the first software provider in the UAE to integrate with the MOLLAK platform and the first to launch an Arabic-language resident app. ADDA has worked in close alignment with RERA and the Dubai Land Department for over seven years, ensuring every workflow meets UAE regulatory requirements. ADDA was also an early participant in shaping digital standards for community management in Dubai.

Awards & Recognition:

Gartner Category Leader 2025-26

World Realty Congress — Gold Award, Dubai 2024–25

Software Suggest — Customers’ Choice & Best Support 2025

Capterra Shortlist 2025

ISO 27001 Certified

Marquee Clients Include:

Dubai World Trade Centre, Omniyat, Driven Properties - Forbes Global Properties, The Sustainable City, Al Barari, Princess Tower, Cayan Tower, One Palm, Prescott, Fakhruddin Properties, Relaam, Asteco, Rayhan Real Estate, and many more.

Media & Sales Enquiries

Sales: sales@adda.io

Website: www.adda.ae

Address: 3Five8 Technologies DMCC, 3510 Jumeirah Bay X2, Cluster X, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, PO Box 126734