Dubai, UAE – As the MENA region gears up for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026™, talabat, the region’s leading everyday delivery app, has announced a strategic partnership with TOD by beIN, the exclusive streaming platform for the tournament, to bring fans a more seamless and rewarding match-day experience from home.

Starting today, talabat users who subscribe to or renew a talabat pro annual plan will unlock a complimentary one-year entertainment subscription to the platform, giving them access to live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ alongside year-round benefits across talabat’s ecosystem.

As talabat’s premium subscription programme, talabat pro offers customers greater convenience and value across food, groceries, and everyday essentials, with benefits including free delivery, exclusive savings, and additional perks through Solo and Family plans.

“We know that for our customers, game night is about uninterrupted excitement and creating moments with the people who matter most,” said Moiza Saeed, Senior Director of Partnerships at talabat. “Through our partnership with TOD, we’re bringing together premium sports entertainment and the everyday convenience of talabat pro to help customers create the ultimate home stadium experience - from match streaming to meals, snacks, and everything in between.”

Across MENA, football is more than sport – it is a shared cultural moment that brings families and friends together around the screen and the table. Through this partnership, talabat and TOD are combining world-class entertainment with everyday convenience, making it easier for fans to enjoy the tournament with their favourite meals, groceries, and essentials delivered directly to their door.

John-Paul Mckerlie, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at TOD by beIN added, "As excitement builds towards the FIFA World Cup 2026™, our partnership with talabat brings together two brands committed to delivering exceptional digital experiences. Through TOD by beIN, customers will enjoy seamless access to every match alongside premium entertainment for the entire family, while benefiting from the convenience and value that talabat is known for. Together, we're creating a more connected, rewarding, and engaging entertainment experience for audiences across the region.”

Fans will enjoy the tournament at its very best through TOD by beIN’s advanced viewing features, including MultiView, 4K/HDR streaming, interactive timelines, real-time engagement, and automatic match highlights. Beyond the World Cup, TOD by beIN will extend a rich library of premium Arabic, Turkish, and Western content, ensuring there is something for every member of the family. The talabat pro and TOD by beIN annual bundles are now available to users across all talabat markets through the talabat app, with Solo and Family yearly plans available. Customers can visit the talabat pro section in-app to subscribe and unlock access ahead of the tournament.

The partnership reinforces talabat and TOD by beIN’s commitment to creating more everyday value for customers, bringing together live entertainment, convenience, and everyday benefits to enhance the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience across MENA.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.

About TOD by beIN

TOD by beIN brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD by beIN is also the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, FIFA World Cup 2026TM , Formula 1, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV